Eliminate the stigma on mental health, discuss, be open to dialogue and tell: because doing it is therapeutic. Word of Giorgia Soleri who, during his speech to Giffoni Film Festivalemphasized important issues against taboos that too often still exist. After all, the model and activist has always fought to give visibility and to raise awareness on important issues.

With one goal: to be able to help others.

Giorgia Soleri, at Giffoni talks about mental health

Giorgia Soleri spoke with the 300 young people, aged between 18 and 30, of the section Impact! of Giffoni Film Festival which, on the occasion of the 52nd edition of the kermesse, is dedicated to the Invisibles.

He did it in his own style, that is without mincing words and going straight to the point. Like every time he wishes to address important issues concerning people’s health and well-being. After all she, for raise awareness, starts from his personal history and this is always highly appreciated by his fans. And it’s concrete: in fact he acted as spokesperson for the bill to ensure that vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy are recognized by the health system as a disabling disease.

On occasions of the Giffoni he spoke – also – of mental healthagain among those topics that are rarely treated.

“The mental health and its care is certainly one of the most stigmatized in contemporary society ”, Giorgia Soleri said during her speech.

Then he wanted to take stock of the terms that are used to talk about treatments: “We shouldn’t call them psychiatric drugs, but simply drugs – he wanted to underline – because if the pharmacological treatments for other parts of the body in common parlance are called only drugs, and not “cardiopharmaceuticals”, “drug heads”, the prefix “psycho” must be added for those aimed at treating the mind?”. His conclusion on the matter is clear: “Land mental illnesses are health problems like everyone elseand for this reason, if needed, they should be treated with pharmacological therapies “.

A profound meeting, in which the activist also wanted to deal with the issue of mental health, still today – too often – is considered a taboo.

During the speech he answered questions and, as he reports Ansa, explained the importance of communication and comparison. She, who was the first to always open up, telling how she is and her point of view on things, said: “We often tend to think that what we feel is unique and instead very often the story becomes therapeutic. I remember the case of a little girl who suffered from the disease and did not have the courage to even tell her mother about it; after my story she found the courage to do so ”.

Giorgia Soleri, the look at Giffoni

A dea in nero: Giorgia Soleri on the occasion of the Giffoni Film Festival she wore a black mermaid dress that hugged her perfect body.

The bodice was soft and supported by thin straps. While from the waist down the dress was tightened like a siren. To complete the look, gold jewelry, pearls and a simple and light make-up.

A true diva, but with a rock soul.

Giorgia Soleri, in addition to battles: private life

Activist, poet (her first collection of poems has just come out Miss nobody), model: Giorgia Soleri has many public souls, but there is no lack of the more private one.

And she has been engaged for many years with Damiano dei Maneskin. Together in recent days they have allowed themselves a few moments of relaxation. The photo of a romantic dinner was published by Giorgia in her Instagram stories and then shared by the singer back fromhuge success of the concert at the Circus Maximus which was attended by 70 thousand Italian spectators, but not only.

The image is rare, because the two are quite reserved as far as privacy is concerned. But every now and then a romantic and public gesture also pleases them. And, needless to say, their many fans too.