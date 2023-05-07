Temaki sushi with vegetables and shiitake dip | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the dip:

Clean the mushrooms and remove the stems. Cut the mushroom caps into small cubes. Heat vegetable oil and fry the mushrooms in it over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Peel and finely chop the onions, garlic and ginger. Deseed the chilli and chop as well. Wash the lime well and grate the zest.

In a bowl, combine soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, and 1 squeeze of lime juice and stir to combine. Add the prepared ingredients. Finally, add sesame and fresh coriander leaves and let the sauce simmer. If you like, you can extend the dip with some soy sauce and sesame oil.

Ingredients for the rice:

Wash the sushi rice thoroughly. To do this, place in a sieve, rinse several times and mix the rice grains with your hands. Alternatively, you can put the rice in a bowl of water and change it several times until it stays clear. Put the rice in a saucepan with the water and salt and let it swell. Then bring to the boil, reduce the heat and close the pot. Leave to simmer for about 20 minutes over low heat.

Ingredients for the reduction:

Place the vinegar, maple syrup, water and salt in a saucepan and reduce by half, then remove the reduction from the heat.

Place the rice in a large wooden, glass, or ceramic bowl. Metal bowls are unsuitable. Mix the reduction slowly and carefully with the rice. It is best to use a wooden spoon for this. Cover the rice with a towel and allow to cool to lukewarm or room temperature for immediate preparation.

There are two ways of processing cooked sushi rice: either you use the sushi rice lukewarm immediately after seasoning, or you leave it to soak in the fridge overnight and cool down. The latter variant is healthier as it produces resistant starch. It is almost indigestible for the intestine and thus has a positive influence on the intestinal flora. Another advantage: With pre-cooked rice, the temaki are prepared quickly.

Ingredients for the temaki:

Clean and peel the vegetables and cut into thin strips about 5-6 cm long. Place in a bowl and mix with the shiitake dip. Pluck the coriander leaves from the stems. Lay out the seaweed sheets and divide in the middle. Rectangular pieces 5-6 cm wide are ideal.

Slightly moisten the seaweed sheets. Hold one half of the leaf in your hand, shiny side down. Spread a little wasabi on the left side of the leaf. Place 1 small portion of rice on each and spread over the surface. Then press some vegetable strips lightly into the rice. Add coriander leaves and some toasted sesame seeds.

Fold in the bottom corner of the filled side and shape the seaweed sheets with the filling into a bag. If necessary, moisten the free side a little so that the cover sticks well. Drizzle temaki with shiitake dip and serve immediately as finger food.

Further information Potatoes, pasta and rice from the day before contain a lot of resistant starch. The dietary fiber strengthens the intestinal flora and can protect against inflammation. more