Falling temperatures, late cold returns

Temperatures down! Here comes a late cold parenthesis with thermal values ​​that will take a big step back from these last few days.

By late cold, as the word itself says, we mean that period in which the spring season undergoes a sudden change, passing from the first and normal heat of the season, to a very late return of the cold more typical of the winter months.

So let’s try to understand what will happen on the climate front in the coming days and how long this sudden change will last.

In the first part of the weekend, a large part of Italy was still protected by an area of ​​high pressure which guaranteed stable weather conditions, especially in the Centre-South, with the climate returning very mild day after day, sometimes even hot, with values ​​almost from the beginning of summer.

But no illusions for heat lovers as a real “cold shower” is already on its way. Eyes on Sunday when a cyclonic vortex, which will take its origins from the icy arctic lands, will impact on our country causing rather important effects.

The weather will gradually get worse and the associated more unstable atmosphere showers and thunderstorms will cause an initial decrease in temperaturealthough not too relevant in many regions.

With the start of the new week, cold air will break into our country in a more evident form, thus contributing to further drop the mercury columns.

There is a map which clearly highlights the drop in temperatures, we propose it below: it relates to Tuesday 4 April and shows the expected maximum temperature differences compared to the previous day: in the colored areas in dark blue you can even record values ​​up to 6/8°C less, while in those highlighted with color sky blue the differences will be a little less noticeable. Only on some stretches of the South and on Sicily will the climate still be able to remain relatively mild for the period. Differences in maximum temperatures between Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April This new decidedly colder weather scenario will certainly accompany us until at least mid-week: it will very cold also there Night, especially in the North and in the innermost valleys of the Center: in these sectors the minimum temperatures could slip so low as to reach the zero threshold, also causing some dangerous ones (especially for agriculture) late frosts up to the lowlands.

Only from Friday 7 can we see a return to relatively milder temperatures with more evident increases in the maximum values, while it will continue to be quite chilly at night, but especially in the North and in the innermost valleys of the Centre.