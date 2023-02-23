February 21, 2023 – “It is announced that this morning a mechanical vehicle, which was operating on a construction site in Ravenna, severed an important cable used for the data traffic of the IT services used, among others, by the health authorities of Emilia- Romagna.

Lepida immediately activated a secondary line, which made it possible to guarantee continuity of services. Unfortunately, during the procedure for restoring the interrupted fiber, Enel’s maintenance activities took away the electricity of a “node” located in the Cesena area, interrupting the activated secondary line.

We are working on restoring the network, we expect the return of a normal service condition by 4 pm. The technicians specify that there is no external attack, but an accidental event that caused the interruption of the lines of data communication. It should also be noted that there has never been any security problem for the data, which is secure at the Lepida datacenters”.