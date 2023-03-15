Temporary residence can be requested for various reasons, such as for assistance to an elderly parent, for study or work reasons.

The definition is established by article 32 of Presidential Decree no. 223/1989. Furthermore, among the various advantages it is possible to take advantage of the general practitioner.

Temporary residence allows you to take advantage of many benefits such as the one concerning the attending physician, and many others. Let’s analyze more specifically what they can be.

When is temporary residence required?

The municipality can identify a person as a temporary resident if both conditions are met:

spends at least 4 months in the municipality;

does not yet have the condition to establish definitive residence.

For example, the non-EU foreigner who lives in a municipality but does not yet have a residence permit. In this case he can inform the town hall of his residence and the registration in the register of temporary residents is carried out. Then, following the obtaining of the residence permit, one proceeds to the residency.

Each municipality registers subjects who have one temporary residence and do not have permanent residence in the register oftemporary registry.

How to obtain temporary residency

The interested party must proceed toregistration by submitting an application, but the municipality following this in most cases does not issue a registry certificate. If you really need to, you can issue a certificate confirming the registration for temporary residence.

Temporary residence is possible self-certify it when requested.

For the communication you must go to the municipality and present the following documents:

application form, you can download the form on the municipality’s website which is different in each country;

valid identification document;

valid identification document of the people who are already in the residence where temporary residence is requested.

In case the applicant is EU citizen must also present:

Tax ID code;

seasonal work contract, if a worker;

a statement from the university, if a student.

If the applicant is a citizen extra UE must exhibit:

Tax ID code;

passport;

residency permit.

In this way, you maintain your residence in your municipality, but you acquire the temporary one where you live.

What can the municipality do or not?

The municipality has the right to carry out checks in reference to the declaration of temporary residence, according to art. 5 of Legislative Decree no. 2014, may at any time request feedback or carry out checks

After one year, also considering the four months preceding the registration, the registry office cancels the name, unless the presence in the territory is ascertained. In this situation, the subject passes from a temporary resident to a completely definitive resident.

The cancellation of temporary resident can take place for:

moving to another city;

registration in the register of permanent residents;

unavailability.

It should be noted that, following registration in the register of temporary residents, the municipality notifies the country of effective residence. The communication is also expected at the time of cancellation.

What are the benefits

Temporary residence leads:

maintenance of effective residence in the municipality during the period of absence;

possibility of requesting extraordinary leave from the employer to assist a disabled family member;

medical assistance provided only for transfers for business, educational or health reasons.

Temporary residence can be requested for a period of at least four months up to twelve.

Temporary residence and general practitioner

For Italian citizens who have a temporary residence it’s possible have the general practitioner in the locality where they are.

You must go to the Local Health Authority of residence and ask for temporary cancellation from your family doctor. The document certifying the cancellation is brought to the ASL where you live temporarily accompanied by a valid identification document and health card.

To benefit from the general practitioner outside one’s residence, one must possess valid reasonswhich are:

studio where the document certifying enrollment in school or university is required;

Work a copy of the employment contract is required, or a certification attesting to the situation

salute the certificate issued by a specialist doctor is required, stating the health reasons for which the subject is in the area with an indication of the period necessary to carry out the necessary treatments;

vacation.

You can choose a general practitioner if you live for a minimum of three months and a maximum of one year in a municipality other than that of residence. After a year, if there is still a need for a family doctor in the same city, a new request must be submitted and all the documentation resubmitted.

Foreign citizens can go to the reference desk with a valid residence permit and, through self-certification, request a general practitioner from the National Health Service.

