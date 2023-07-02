Temptation Island, is a winter version of the reality coming soon?

Revolution at Mediaset. After yesterday afternoon’s press release, in which it was announced the farewell of Barbara D’Urso to the management of Afternoon 5 (in its place, unless denied, Myrta Merlino), another flagship face of Canale 5 could pack his bags. Indeed, it would seem that for Ilary Blasi there are no plans for the next Mediaset season. Good news instead for all fans of Temptation Island! And also for Philip Biscigliawhich just in recent days he had expressed a desire for leadership during the year.

As spoilered by TvBlog, the beloved reality show of temptations could also return in winter! In the past there had already been rumors of this possible winter version, but nothing had ever been done about it. Is it the right time?

Here is what the portal reported:

It seems, according to the rumors circulating, that for Ilary Blasi there will be no more programs on the horizon on the Mediaset networks in the next television season. Mediaset would in fact have decided, with a view to renewal in recent times, not to make use of its management anymore. The Island of the Famous instead it should return in the next season of Canale 5. A contract would in fact have been signed between Banijay and Mediaset which would link the famous reality show to Canale 5 for another two years. Canale 5’s entertainment prime-evening platoon will open with the Big Brother Vip 8so it will come I sing e You are worth it. Then there should be a winter version of Temptation Island. So the usual You’ve Got Mail, Amici and just renovated Island of the famous.

As reported, the Gf Vip 8conducted again by Alfonso Signorini, should end before Sanremo 2024, to then leave room for At the Sole:

Then, after so many unsuccessful announcements, an edition of de At Talpa. Maybe set between the end of Big Brother Vip and the beginning of The Island of the Famous. End of Gf Vip 8 which could take place before the Sanremo Festival 2024. Una Sole however that apparently will not be made by the Charm of Maria De Filippi, who had done some meetings in the past for this format. For At Talpa there is also talk of a possible placement on Italia 1. Then, like this year, a new series of Temptation island summer on Canale 5.