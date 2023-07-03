Ten false myths (and just as many truths) about skin cancer. Diagnosis, therapies

Skin tumors are often benign: they have a bad aesthetic impact but they are not dangerous – explains Mario Santinami, director of the Melanoma Sarcoma Complex Structure at the National Institute Foundation for the Study and Treatment of Tumors in Milan -. The evil ones are instead the basal cell carcinoma (or basal cell), the most frequent of all, which represents almost 80% of cases, squamous cell (or spinocellular) carcinoma and, finally, the most aggressive, melanoma, which fortunately is also the least frequent, but which, if discovered late, it can be lethal. Merkel’s cell carcinoma is also aggressive and correlated to UV rays, fortunately rare, but for this very reason not very recognizable by non-experts.

July 3, 2023 | 08:07

