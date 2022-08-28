Choosing a healthy and balanced diet is a great way to take care of heart. It can prove to be helpful not only to maintain your weight, or to lose a few extra pounds, but also to keep diseases such as cardiovascular under control.

To contribute to this general improvement in health conditions and for the well-being of the heart, it is necessary to keep in mind who they are foods more suitable. Some foods more than others can contribute to these benefits: just enrich your diet with taste and nature.

Fruits and vegetables for the heart

Of the 10 best foods for heart health, several are those that can fall into the fruit and vegetable category. Starting with the proverbials bodies, for which it is said that they can keep the doctor away. There seems to be a fund of truth, so much so that these fruits would help fight cholesterol and cellular aging (including that of blood vessels).

They also offer an anti-cholesterol action kiwi, which also boast a stimulating effect of blood fludification which will serve to reduce the risk of clots. Activity that will flank the antioxidant and a notable presence of vitamin C, double compared to that contained in oranges.

Just the oranges they are another often recommended solution for heart health. Also in this case the advantages derive from the strong presence of flavonoids and antioxidants, especially naringenin; it is a substance associated with reducing the risk of ischemia.

Often mistakenly considered a vegetable, but actually a fruit, i tomatoes contribute to the well-being of the cardiovascular system thanks to substances such as lycopene. This substance is a carotenoid and is believed to be able to reduce cancer and cardiovascular risk.

Do not forget the green leafy vegetables, whose contribution of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants is essential to keep the body in balance. The contribution in terms of dietary fiber is also very interesting, without neglecting the benefits in terms of fighting bad cholesterol.

The other health foods

Fiber and fight against LDL cholesterol also by another health food, namely i Whole grains. The properties are also extended to flour, if produced while keeping the presence of bran intact, and to derivative products such as bread, pasta and yeast.

It is impossible not to mention another highly recommended food, the soy. The benefit is above all that of contributing to the daily requirement of proteins, without therefore having to take them together with the saturated fats often present in other protein sources such as meat.

The nights they are another natural solution to take care of your heart. A handful a day, about 28 grams, will be enough to reduce the risk of metabolic diseases by 7%. They contain various mineral salts and a good supply of omega-3 fatty acids.

Friend of the heart also the king of the Mediterranean diet, theextra virgin olive oil. Omega-3 fatty acids and oleic acid are among the essential elements to guarantee the supportive action of the heart, thanks to which they counteract bad cholesterol and improve cardiac efficiency.

Finally the pescewhich is also a carrier of omega-3s and a good source of vitamin D. Especially the blue one is recommended, such as herring, sardines, mackerel but also salmon and cod.