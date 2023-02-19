news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 19 – The toll from a road accident that took place this evening in Tolmezzo (Udine) in which four cars were injured – hospitalized – involved sixteen people, including which a minor. None of the injured people risk their lives.



The accident occurred around 8 pm along state road 52 at the height of a paper mill, near the Avons bridge. In the impact one of the four cars ended up off the road, in a ditch.



It has not yet been possible to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the accident, on which the Carabinieri of the Tolmezzo Company, who intervened on the spot, are working.



After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112, the call was transferred to the regional health emergency operational structure. Sores nurses sent an ambulance from Paluzza and two from the Tolmezzo hospital. The fire brigade has also been activated.



(ANSA).

