IT’S ALREADY TIME FOR SPIDER – The days are getting longer, the sky begins to take on a more intense blue, the sun warms us up a little more. Spring is almost upon us and for fans of driving in the open air It’s time to put the top down. Scarves, hats and heavy coats in a box at the bottom of the wardrobe and spiders out of the garage, therefore: all ready to go on a nice out-of-town trip to the sea, lake or mountains. And who one roofless car Maybe he wants it but doesn’t have it? The new market still offers a good choice, even if more limited than in the past. Brand new, second hand or even vintage, however, it makes little difference: an open car must in any case know how to entertain. In our photo gallery we have selected ten of them, all very different from each other, some still in production, others off the list for years now. The idea, rather than a classic buying guide, is to offer some good starting points for orienting yourself in a market niche where choosing the right car is not as simple as it might seem. What is your favorite?