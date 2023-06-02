Home » Ten suspects for the death of Denise Galatà, who fell into the river while rafting: also the mayor and the managers of “Pollino rafting”
Ten suspects for the death of Denise Galatà, who fell into the river while rafting: also the mayor and the managers of "Pollino rafting"

i come first suspects for the case of Denise Galatàstudent 19 enne died in river Laoon the Pollino, while he was doing rafting during a school trip with teachers and classmates. There Prosecutor of Castrovillari entered in the register the mayor of Laino Borgo, Mariangelina Russothose responsible for the “chicken rafting” e set guide of the same company. At the same time, the magistrates also ordered the seizure of the company that took care of the excursion.

This is the first official step of the investigation launched by the prosecutor immediately after the disappearance of the young woman, of whom traces had already been lost Tuesday later right at the fall in the river waters. The day after the discovery of the 19-year-old’s body by the firefighters. “The ongoing investigations – explained the prosecutor of Castrovillari, Alessandro D’Alessio – concern both the precise assessment of cause of the death of the 19-year-old, either the exact reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident and the planning and execution of the activity during which the death occurred”.

According to what was told by professor e companionsthe group of the state high school “Peaches” Of Polistena he had been on a trip for a few days in the province of Cosenza. Among the activities included in the educational trip there was also rafting on the Lao river, in the municipality of Laino Borgo. Precisely during the excursion, according to the stories of her companions, the dinghy on which Denise Galatà was traveling would have bumped what preceded it by doing bump the girl in the water. Once it’s under water, at a point where the creek is deep a few metersthe young woman would not have had the strength to go back to the surface and would have died drowned.

“In the beginning – said one of the girls who were with Denise on the dinghy – there were waters calmebut immediately after the strength of the current is increased. The dinghies skimmed dangerously huge mass. At one point we were slammed into one of these boulders and in Three we fell into the water. My other partner and I stayed rescued and brought to the mainland, while of Denise all trace has been lost“. The prosecutor’s office, which is available for Friday the autopsy on the young woman’s body, he assures that he will proceed as soon as possible “with all the investigations, including technical ones, necessary to acquire the information elements”. At the same time, the activities of the Ministry of Education which awaits the results of the tests from the regional school office checks arranged to ascertain that all the measures have actually been adopted security measures foreseen in these cases.

