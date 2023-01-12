Losing 10 kilos is an ambitious goal even in the long term, which is why a resolution of this type tends to be abandoned very quickly. Try to lose maximum two kilos in a month, eating healthily and correctly and moving more. Are the small changes that last over time to bring great results.

The correct way to lose weight exists, he observes Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist. Opting for easy loopholes, as dietary regimens often are, aims to achieve rapid weight loss, which is a mistake in itself, because the desired effect is actually perceived by the body as a danger. The guidelines to combat excess weight – explains the expert – say that weight loss must not exceed 10 percent over the course of 6 months. To be lasting weight loss must be slow because in this way the body is able to to adapt better at change.