Berlin – On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Patients’ Rights Act, Uwe Klemens, honorary chairman of the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek) to also refer the claim for support from the health insurance company to defective medical products in the event of treatment errors. Since the law came into force in 2013, insured persons have had to be supported by their health insurance company in enforcing claims for damages, for example in the case of improperly inserted cardiac pacemakers or artificial joints. However, if the medical device itself is defective, there is no right to support from the health insurance company. In the interest of the patients, this deficit should be corrected quickly, according to the representative of the insured.

“An unsuccessful operation causes a lot of suffering for the patient – regardless of whether the reason is a treatment error or a defective medical device. In addition, it takes a lot of strength and expertise to claim claims for damages. Now it is time to make this law binding for medical devices.

Risk reports for medical devices are increasing

In addition to a large number of implants, medical products also include infusions, bandages and X-ray machines. In the past twenty years, around 135,000 medical devices have been approved for the first time. At the same time, the anomalies in medical devices are also increasing: the number of so-called risk reports to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has almost quadrupled in ten years from around 8,200 to over 32,000.

