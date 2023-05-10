TENA SmartCare Identifi: Evidence-based continence assessments for better, individualized care

In order to be able to care for each resident individually, a precise assessment of continence is of central importance. TENA SmartCare Identifi is a digital solution that tracks a resident’s micturition behavior over 72 hours, accurately logging patterns and volumes. The detailed data helps caregivers to select the right incontinence and skin care products, to optimally plan toilet visits and to adapt care plans accordingly. In this way, TENA SmartCare Identifi contributes to more effective, evidence-based continence care – and thus to greater well-being among residents.

TENA SmartCare Identifi is a convenient, portable care tool that can be easily integrated into daily routines without inconveniencing the resident. For the measurement, the usual incontinence product is replaced by the highly absorbent, comfortable TENA SmartCare Identifi Sensor Wear. It is available as a template with Velcro fasteners and as pants. The disposable protective products register micturition via fine integrated sensors. The reusable TENA SmartCare Identifi Logger inserted into the TENA SmartCare Identifi Sensor Wear logs voiding. The data is automatically transferred to a protected web portal and converted there into a clear voiding log. The privacy of the resident is always maintained.

Benefits for residents, caregivers and nursing homes

TENA SmartCare Identifi provides valuable insights into when the resident needs assistance using the toilet, what products they need and when to change them. The information helps nursing staff to create individual care plans, improves the residents’ quality of life and enables them to select the right incontinence product. A product with the right absorbency increases comfort and prevents leakage and skin irritation. This also reduces product consumption and environmental pollution. TENA SmartCare Identifi also creates added value for nursing homes: employee satisfaction increases and human resources can be used more efficiently.

Detailed voiding logs

In order to create a voiding log, the resident must wear the TENA SmartCare Identifi Sensor Wear products with the TENA SmartCare Identifi Logger for 72 consecutive hours (3 days). Comfortable, easy to put on and take off, TENA SmartCare Identifi Sensor Wear is changed according to individual care plans and then discarded. The TENA SmartCare Identifi Logger is removed with each product change and placed in the new TENA SmartCare Identifi Sensor Wear. It is reusable, rechargeable and easy to clean. The data is transmitted automatically and securely and converted into a detailed but easy-to-understand voiding log. The voiding logs are securely stored and displayed on the TENA SmartCare web portal. New protocols allow for a before and after comparison, where, in addition to the required absorption, the care efficiency and CO2 consumption can also be analysed. The best result can be achieved by recording continence-related data, such as toilet visits and leakage, in the TENA SmartCare Identifi web portal and thus including them in the log.

Digital solutions for care

TENA SmartCare Identifi expands the TENA SmartCare range of digital solutions for better, more personalized care. The world market leader for absorbent incontinence products launched the TENA SmartCare replacement indicator last year. The digital nursing tool notifies nursing staff via an app on their smartphone as soon as a resident’s incontinence product needs to be changed. The digital care tool can also be integrated into the individual care plans created with TENA SmartCare Identifi.

TENA is a brand of Essity, a global leader in hygiene and health. With over 60 years of experience, TENA is the world‘s #1 adult incontinence brand*. We offer a comprehensive range of absorbent products, skin care products and digital health technology solutions designed to meet the needs of sufferers, their families and healthcare professionals. With TENA, Essity is at the forefront of developing products and services that help improve people’s dignity and quality of life. Our products reduce our carbon footprint, step by step we not only protect people but also our planet. You can find more information at www.tena.de

*Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Adult Incontinence, all channels, RSP value sales, Tissue & Hygiene, 2020 edition.

