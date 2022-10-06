Home Health Tennis and prevention: appointment in Rome for women’s health
Health

Tennis and prevention: appointment in Rome for women’s health

by admin
Tennis and prevention: appointment in Rome for women’s health

Free consultations and visits for the prevention of melanoma and breast cancer: this is the appointment that the IncontraDonna Foundation gives to those attending the Tennis & Friends for the promotion of women’s health and healthy lifestyles. After having participated in the Turin days (with the specialists of the Mauriziano Umberto I Hospital), the IncontraDonna Foundation will now be present at the Tennis & Friends days in Rome, Foro Italico 7-8-9 October, for the “Health of Donna ”with doctors, oncologists, surgeons and dermatologists who will offer free consultations and visits for the prevention and management of melanoma and breast cancer, in collaboration with the IDI RCCS of Rome and the ASL Rome 1.

Furthermore, the numerous Volunteers of IncontraDonna will distribute informative material, including the Health Vademecum, a booklet created for the FRECCIAROSA 2022 project – Train Travel Prevention, in order to promote primary prevention, correct lifestyles, during the event. and the secondary one, remembering above all the importance of adhering to the three free regional screenings.

“We thank Tennis & Friends for having identified in us an ideal partner to work alongside – he says Adriana Bonifacino, President of the IncontraDonna Foundation – Sport is health and must be practiced in all its forms to promote the prevention of all diseases, from oncological, to cardiovascular, from metabolic to neurological. A message that we strongly wish to bring to the field for the three days of the Foro Italico. Secondary prevention is equally important and indispensable “.

Never before has it been necessary to relaunch screening programs in Italy after the pandemic years. “The culture of prevention – adds Bonifacino – must reach the very young from kindergarten and primary schools; education on healthy nutrition, correct lifestyles and sport must reach the youngest and their families to reduce the risk of major diseases during the course of life. Therefore, IncontraDonna welcomes with great pleasure the invitation of Tennis & Friends to meet the very young of the schools on the field on day 7, in order to promote the most suitable prevention tools for their age “.

See also  Best diet for weight loss, here's what to eat

You may also like

Liver cancer, + 55% diagnosis and deaths by...

These cholesterol supplements are bad for your health,...

Prostate cancer, the help of precision medicine arrives

The introductory course to traditional Chinese medicine arrives...

Covid, are the masks back indoors? This is...

Fibromyalgia, the invisible disease (for others)

INPS 2022 competition for 62 doctors, open-ended contract,...

the answers of the Child Jesus to the...

Gimbe, + 51.9% infections, intensive curve reverses (+...

Health Festival 2022: the new era

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy