Free consultations and visits for the prevention of melanoma and breast cancer: this is the appointment that the IncontraDonna Foundation gives to those attending the Tennis & Friends for the promotion of women’s health and healthy lifestyles. After having participated in the Turin days (with the specialists of the Mauriziano Umberto I Hospital), the IncontraDonna Foundation will now be present at the Tennis & Friends days in Rome, Foro Italico 7-8-9 October, for the “Health of Donna ”with doctors, oncologists, surgeons and dermatologists who will offer free consultations and visits for the prevention and management of melanoma and breast cancer, in collaboration with the IDI RCCS of Rome and the ASL Rome 1.

Furthermore, the numerous Volunteers of IncontraDonna will distribute informative material, including the Health Vademecum, a booklet created for the FRECCIAROSA 2022 project – Train Travel Prevention, in order to promote primary prevention, correct lifestyles, during the event. and the secondary one, remembering above all the importance of adhering to the three free regional screenings.

“We thank Tennis & Friends for having identified in us an ideal partner to work alongside – he says Adriana Bonifacino, President of the IncontraDonna Foundation – Sport is health and must be practiced in all its forms to promote the prevention of all diseases, from oncological, to cardiovascular, from metabolic to neurological. A message that we strongly wish to bring to the field for the three days of the Foro Italico. Secondary prevention is equally important and indispensable “.

Never before has it been necessary to relaunch screening programs in Italy after the pandemic years. “The culture of prevention – adds Bonifacino – must reach the very young from kindergarten and primary schools; education on healthy nutrition, correct lifestyles and sport must reach the youngest and their families to reduce the risk of major diseases during the course of life. Therefore, IncontraDonna welcomes with great pleasure the invitation of Tennis & Friends to meet the very young of the schools on the field on day 7, in order to promote the most suitable prevention tools for their age “.