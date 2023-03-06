Home Health Tennis: Djokovic skips Indian Wells because he’s not vaccinated
Health

Tennis: Djokovic skips Indian Wells because he’s not vaccinated

by admin
TENNIS

 Lo hanno annunciato gli organizzatori del torneo californiano. Rifiutata la richiesta di deroga


The number 1 in the world Novak Djokovic will not be able to play in the next Masters 1000 tournament Indian Wells, that snaps Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will run until March 19: without a vaccine against Covid, he cannot enter the United States. This was announced by the organizers of the Californian tournament. Senator Rick Scott said on Twitter that Homeland Security denied Djokovic’s vaccine ‘waiver’ request, which would have allowed him to play at both Indian Wells and Miami, from 19 March to 2 April. The US has extended the vaccination obligation for those coming from abroad until 11 May. With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili entered the Indian Wells main draw.

