Tennis, Iga Swiatek ancora regina al Roland Garros: Muchova battuta in tre set

The triumph of Every Swiatek. The Pole won the Roland Garros for the third time in her career, the second in a row, confirming herself as queen of women’s tennis. In the final played on clay at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris, the world number 1 tennis player beat the Czech in three sets Karolina Muchova, number 43 WTA and authentic revelation of the tournament, with the score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours and 49 minutes of play. For the 23-year-old Swiatek it is the fourth career success in a Grand Slam event, after the aforementioned triumphs in Paris and the success at the US Open in 2022.







It was an intense final, aesthetically and technically pleasing. And much of the credit is due to the defeat, Karolina Muchova. Because the 26-year-old from Olomouc has a lot to complain about. First of all in terms of results, because in the third set she led 4-3 and service available. And then because she had put in place a spectacular comeback, down 2-6 and 1-3 in the second set. The Czech captivated the audience for the game. For her complete style: winners, bums, volleys. A repertoire that now places her from outsider to complete player, which all the others will have to pay close attention to.

Only a girl like the Polish could handle that shock wave. Iga Swiatek seemed to collapse under the truth of the game of others, but she was only an appearance: being a girl of substance and quality, she returned to the match and, thanks to continuity, she triumphed.

For Muchova, her new best ranking remains from tomorrow, Monday: with her incredible Roland Garros she has gained twenty-seven positions and is placed in the standings at number sixteen.