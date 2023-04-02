The five defeats already suffered in his career did not bode well. Keeping hope alive was the show victory over Alcaraz. But that wasn’t enough, because for Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev remains a taboo: the blue tennis player surrendered again to the Russian, losing the final of the Master 1000 in Miami. Two sets in just over an hour and a half of play, conditioned by a certainly non-optimal climate (35 degrees and a lot of humidity), in which, however, Sinner showed that he really didn’t have the legs: the South Tyrolean reached the decisive match rather tired and with some physical problems, he also asked for the doctor’s intervention during the first set for some salts and pills to take. Difficulties emerged immediately, after the break in the fifth game of the first set, the match went downhill for Medvedev who didn’t concede anything on his serve. Sinner struggled at bat and made several mistakes. The Russian dictated the times from the first exchanges, closing the first set 7-5 and the second 6-3: for Medvedev it is the sixth victory against Sinner, and the 19th career title in as many places. In short, he manages to win everywhere. And with the blue he had also won a month ago in Rotterdam in the ATP 500. For Medvedev it is the fifth Masters 1000 in his career, and 2023 seems to be dedicated to the champion who has also recently become a father. Sinner consoled himself with the warmth of the audience who gave him applause and ovations throughout the match, and especially after the defeat: but also with his return to the top ten, with ninth place (already his best ranking).

“Congratulations Daniil, not only for this tournament but for the last five finals – the words of the Italian champion -. You have played incredible tennis, you and your team are doing a great job. Now the season on clay begins, let’s see how you do you’ll be fine there. All the best to you.” Sinner, who had been the protagonist of memorable exchanges in the semifinal with Alcaraz, immediately appeared in difficulty in the final act. “I woke up not at my best – explained the blue tennis player -. I wasn’t feeling very well, but thanks for the support which means a lot. Today I didn’t play at my best, but thanks to everyone. Two years ago I played in the final and I lost it, this year anyway: and see you next year. I hope to win the big trophy in the future.” Medvedev complimented Sinner (“Everyone appreciated the semifinal with Carlos, I was lucky because while you were running like crazy I was already in bed” the words of the Russian at the end of the match). “It’s not easy to recover after a game like this, but congratulations to you and your team because there will be other finals this year and in the coming years” the wish of the Russian champion. In Miami, however, Sinner did great things and closes the Sunshine Double with a semifinal in Indian Wells and a final in Miami. And now he starts again with red clay. For Medvedev it is the fourth title of the calendar year out of five finals played. A score of n.1.

