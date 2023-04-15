When he was 17 years old, not too long ago to tell the truth, he ran in October 2020, Holger Rune from number 500 and more in the ranking stated seraphicly: “I want to become number 1 in the world and I also think I can beat Roland’s record Garros won by Rafa Nadal”. At the time, the declaration had been taken as the bluster of an unknown boy, and even now the hypothesis that someone can break the record of 15 Grand Slam titles in Paris is quite farfetched however Holger Rune, born in 2003 like Carlitos Alcaraz, already has pocket a 1000 and since the end of last season he’s been comfortable in the top 10. The live ranking says 7 in the world, which could become 6 if he beat Jannik Sinner today.

THE UNPLEASANT runes — Since he has been hanging out on the circuit, the Danish boy followed by his mother Aneke has not disdained to argue with his colleagues. He had an argument with Casper Ruud, one who doesn’t raise an eyebrow even if you steal his parking space while he’s maneuvering, and he also has an open account with Stan Wawrinka: “He’s getting a bad name in the locker room, one day he’ll regret it”. In short, the young Holger is not nice. Yet the Danish blond, who will face Jannik Sinner today at 3.30 pm for a place in the final in Montecarlo, doesn’t feel unsympathetic, he simply makes it a matter of personality: “When I play and I do it at a very high level, I feel like I’m thirty – he said after the Turin Finals – I make the right choices, I play like a veteran. When you challenge people like Djokovic and the greats of this sport it must be like this: I choose to be courageous…”. Courageous, bold, bordering on arrogance: “I understand that sometimes I’m a little too sanguine, but it’s only because I have an incredible passion. I put my soul into it and I commit some sins due to my vehemence, my young age. I’m trying to improve”. In the quarterfinals he scrambled the man in the best shape of the moment, Daniil Medvedev, another one who gets along quite well in terms of temper, moreover, he likes to repeat, if you want to be among the greats you also have to know how to beat them. See also Cosmetic surgery: when the doctor should say no

rune TRA I BIG — And he knows how to beat the greats, he did it in the Bercy final with Novak Djokovic, and he has already redrawn the horizon of the Big 3 which also includes today’s opponent: “I think that if one day there will ever be other Big 3 – he predicted with a conditional that reveals unusual humility – it could be me, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner”. Clay is his favorite surface, in 2019 he won Roland Garros junior and this year he aims for that of the adults (essential if he wants to catch King Rafa). He comments on the match with the Italian who awaits him in the afternoon: “The position on the pitch will be decisive. Whoever of the two manages to stay closer to the baseline will have more chances. I consider Sinner a great hitter: if he has time to hit well it becomes very dangerous. I’ll have to try to stop him and take control of the exchanges. But it’s nice to see that, despite our young age, we get to the bottom of this kind of tournament. It will be a great game.” We are waiting for you.

