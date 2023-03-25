Lorenzo Sonego surpasses the British Daniel Evans and qualifies for the third round of the ATP 1000 in Miami. Comeback victory for the tennis player from Turin who, after losing the first set 4-6, prevailed 6-3 6-2 after two and a half hours of play. In the third round Sonego will face either the American Tiafoe or the Japanese Watanuki.

Nothing to do for Lorenzo Musetti, eliminated in the second round by the Czech Jiri Lehecka in two sets 6-4, 6-4. After Lorenzo Musetti Matteo Berrettini was also eliminated. The blue was beaten by the American Mackenzie McDonald with a double 7-6 after 2 hours and 18 minutes of play. The 26-year-old from Rome, who had won both previous matches, nonetheless showed for long stretches a tennis equal to his ambitions, clearly progressing compared to his last performances.

