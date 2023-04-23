Tennis, Sinner also skips Madrid: the Masters 1000 forfeit is official

Il Masters 1000 in Madrid for another protagonist: Jannik Sinner has canceled his name from the entry list, joining the other illustrious absentees Matteo Berrettini, Nole Djokovic and Rafa Nadal. The South Tyrolean tennis player has not yet fully recovered from the forfeit in Barcelona when he withdrew due to a flu combined with an allergy before the Italian derby against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. The goal, at this point, is to find the best shape in view of the Internationals of Italy first (from 10 May) and Roland Garros (from 28 May).

Sinner had not already appeared 100% in the round of 16 in Barcelona against Nishioka, however the stop is part of a really intense start to 2023 for the 21-year-old who played the Australian Open (round of 16) and the Montpellier tournaments (won), Rotterdam (beaten in the final), Indian Wells (semifinal), Miami (beaten in the final) and Montecarlo (semifinal).

