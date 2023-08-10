Tennis: Sinner beats Berrettini in the Toronto Masters 1000

In the first match between the two most successful Italians on the circuit, Jannik wins in straight sets. The Roman holds for a set then surrenders 6-4 6-3

Jannik Sinner takes home the Italian derby in Toronto against an increasingly rediscovered Matteo Berrettini. Jannik passes 6-4 6-3 and reaches the round of 16 against the winner of the match between Andy Murray and his compatriot Purcell. We knew it would be a special derby. For Berrettini’s desire for revenge, who has hit rock bottom and is trying to get back up. For Sinner’s need to break a taboo, lift an important trophy capable of turning his career around. For the Roman it was the second match in Toronto, Jannik had tasted the court in doubles with De Minaur, but both were curious to measure themselves against each other. It had never happened that the two boys who on so many occasions made Italy dream played on opposite sides of the net. And the match was fought to a set. An arm wrestle, counters, testosterone. A balance that is interrupted only at the end of the first set, conquered by Jannik who then spreads in the second overcoming a more tarnished Berrettini.

“It was a difficult match – said Sinner hotly -, because even if we had never faced each other we know each other well”. The South Tyrolean extends the set against his compatriots to 9-0: “It’s never easy to face an Italian – he continued – but I’ve always tried to enter the pitch as if it were a normal match. I think there will be many derbies in the future because the ‘Italy has excellent young players and many academies with good coaches.”

The match starts with two break points to be saved by Sinner. The reaction is lucid and immediate: four points in a row to keep up the joke. This will be the leitmotif of the first set, a series of games chasing and saving break points. Branches, services over 200 km per hour also by Jannik. Berrettini serves well, moves well but fails to convert any of the 7 break points he procures. Sinner has more games in his legs, his head is more accustomed to the battle of break points, he only earns 3, but he scores one and it is the fatal one: when Berretto serves to stay in the set he has an empty pass on service. Two double faults are fatal to him, he concedes the set point to Jannik who makes no mistake and goes on to take the 6-4 run after 52 minutes. An extremely expensive set for the Roman who is still recovering after the bad year experienced up to now. The second set starts very badly for the Roman who feels the pinch and from 40-0 to go 1-1 he gets sucked in by an increasingly charged Jannik, red fury, who passes him and breaks his serve. From there Matteo tries to shake off but Sinner plays with his arm and mind free, responds impeccably to the Roman’s slightly less effective services and maintains the advantage until the end. Game set match mister Sinner, but Berrettini is returning.

