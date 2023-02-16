Home Health Tenor flees from Ukraine, collapses and dies during rehearsals in Ravenna: illness in front of his wife
A painful story that comes from Romagna: he had fled the war in Ukraine finding refuge a Ravenna thanks to an initiative also organized by the Ravenna Festival. The 46-year-old tenor Ukrainian Oleh Yarovyi died Tuesday night at the film theater Silvio Pellico of Sarsina (Forlì-Cesena) during rehearsals for the concert, later cancelled, which should have been staged at 9 pm in support of the Ukrainian artists. Yarovyi – as reported by the Resto del Carlino – collapsed to the ground shortly after having finished singing, dying under the eyes of his wife, soprano Nataliia Krasovska. The HIGHLANDS he didn’t let him escape.

The two had fled from Ukraine last year in April and, with their 8-year-old son, had asked for asylum in Ravenna as war refugees to then be hosted in the former Casa del Clergy. With them, other artists of the Kiev theater had also managed to save themselves thanks to Ravenna Solidale, the Ravenna Festival and the wife of maestro Ricardo Muti, Cristina Mazzavillani, to then become part of the Ravenna lyric choir Calamosca.

