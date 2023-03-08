The prelude

What a coup that the AfD and its “data analyst” Tom Lausen had launched two weeks ago: tens of thousands of “sudden deaths” in 2021, which, just ask, can actually be linked to nothing other than the corona vaccinations. There may be so many studies that use good methods to prove that vaccinations protect against serious illness and death, there may be the rough but not entirely method-free monitoring of the effectiveness of the Robert Koch Institute, regardless of one of of the data soup requested by KBV it was now quite clear what was really going on. At least that there is an “alarm signal”, a category that is otherwise only dismissed as scaremongering in the milieu of lateral thinkers. The supposed revelation of a scandal is then quickly collapsed again.

Smaller buns

There is now a new “alert signal” on “Reitschuster” at a significantly lower level. Kai Rebmann, trained master baker and owner of a conservative Christian small publishing house, reports there Data from Christof Kuhbander, member of the Obskurantenverein MWGFD. He counted 512 cases with relevant ICD codes, which Rebmann first equated with deaths, but then Kuhbandner obviously pointed out (at least!) that there were double counts here:

“Since these codes are sometimes assigned twice, the number of deaths is at least 256, which corresponds to an increase of more than 140 times compared to the average value from previous years.”

According to Rebmann, Kuhbandner counted the following ICD digits: T88.0 (Infection after vaccination), T88.1 (Other complications after vaccination, not elsewhere classified), U12.9 (Adverse reactions to the use of COVID-19 vaccines, unspecified), Y59.0 (Adverse reactions to therapeutic use: virus vaccines) and Y59.9 (Adverse reactions to therapeutic use: vaccine or biologically active substance, unspecified).

The cause of death statistics and their coding

For 2021, the cause of death statistics show 255 cases at T88.1, 218 cases at U12.9, 36 cases at Y59.0 and 3 cases at Y59.9. Altogether 512. So the T88.0 are not counted, they wouldn’t really be relevant either. Kuhbandner calculated correctly and also correctly noticed that “double” is counted here: The Y cases are simply the external causes of the ICD group S00-T98, ie the cases of Y59.0 and Y59.9 are already in the group S00-T98 included. The Y59.0 cases in T88.1, the Y59.9 cases not mandatory, but those were only 3 cases, that can be neglected here. The code U12.9, in turn, is an additional code that may only be assigned together with a primary diagnosis, in connection with T88.1 here.

In this respect, it would have been quite easy: by taking the U12.9 cases. This is the relevant additional code to T88.1 and you don’t have to worry about whether Y59.0 and Y.59.9 have anything to do with Covid-19 and, above all, you shouldn’t go back to the T88 either .1 cases, as apparently Kai Rebmann did. The Federal Statistical Office writes on twitter:

“In 2021, a total of 255 people died from “Other complications after vaccination” (ICD-10 code: T88.1). Covid-19 vaccination deaths are a subset of this (218)”.

benefits and risks

I don’t want to be misunderstood: 218 deaths as a result of the Covid 19 vaccination are not nothing, but a debate about excess mortality cannot be conducted with it. In addition, you have to place them correctly in the overall picture. The decisive point for a benefit-risk assessment of the vaccination is not whether the 218 deaths represent a significant increase in fatal vaccination complications compared to previous years, which is undoubtedly the case, also disproportionately in relation to the increase in vaccination numbers, but how many people without vaccination would have died. That’s definitely a lot more. estimates are enough up to 500,000 lives saved in Europe and up to 20 million worldwide. In China, due to the low vaccination rates of the elderly population there, hundreds of thousands of deaths are expected in the course of the current wave of infections. Aren’t such numbers an “alarm signal” for lateral thinkers to question their “vaccine kills” claim?