TENS: Relieve pain with electrical stimulation | > – Guide

Status: 05/20/2021 12:40 p.m Pain can be treated with electric shocks: Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, or TENS for short, has been established for a long time. The stimulation current goes through the skin and is intended to stimulate the nerves.

A more or less strong tingling sensation can be felt during application. Medical professionals believe that TENS works in two ways. For one thing, nerves can only transmit one stimulus to the brain at a time – either tingling or pain. If they are excited by the current, the pain stimulus is blocked. On the other hand, the body’s own painkillers, the endorphins, are released by the electrical impulse. This also relieves the pain sensation. It is repeatedly reported that TENS works, but it has not really been proven. There are studies that show TENS is effective, but just as many studies that don’t show it. TENS was therefore unpopular for a long time, but it is now widespread again.

TENS: Electroshocks for home use

In general, TENS is harmless because the current used is far too low to cause damage. As long as the electrodes are not placed on a pacemaker or open wounds, not much can go wrong. Operation and setting the right dosage are easy. Safe TENS devices for at home can be recognized by the CE mark, then they are approved in Europe. The price range is between around 25 and more than 200 euros. They are available with two, four or eight electrodes – or with a cuff.

Find individual attitude

In order to adapt the TENS system to the symptoms, various parameters can be varied, including the frequency, the intensity and the potentiation of the current. The commercially available devices offer presets for different therapies. Everyone has to try it out for themselves or seek medical advice, for example from a physiotherapist, to determine whether they actually do anything to alleviate the symptoms. TENS devices for at home are also available on prescription, and some health insurance companies will cover the costs in whole or in part on request.

No guarantee of success, but worth a try

TENS devices can work better than the supposedly best pain medication, or even significantly worse. Ultimately, the only thing that helps is to try and see whether it works well or not. There is no guarantee of success. If it doesn’t look perfect right away, experts advise that you shouldn’t give up hope right away. Because TENS can also work because self-treatment always has a psychological effect and that alone can lead to pain relief.

Tips on using the electric shocks

The skin must be as hairless, dry and clean as possible before use. The electrodes usually have a gel layer that can be used several times. However, it should not be washed off because it is essential for the conduction of electricity from the electrode through the skin.

private lecturer dr Dipl.-Psych. Regine Klinger, Head of Psychology

Pain medicine and pain psychology

Clinic and Polyclinic for Anesthesiology

Center for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine

University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf

Martinistraße 52, 20251 Hamburg

(040) 74 10-20 130

www.uke.de Robert Felbinger, physiotherapist

Physio- und Rehazentrum HafenCity GmbH

Am Sandtorkai 70

20457 Hamburg

www.pz-hafencity.de



dr Jan Schilling, Chief Physician

Spine and Neurosurgery Department

Hospital Tabea GmbH & Co. KG in the Artemed hospital group

Kösterbergstrasse 32

22587 Hamburg

www.tabea-fachklinik.de

