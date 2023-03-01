The squares of Moldavia they fill up with pro-Russians. Today, February 28, hundreds poured into the streets of the Moldovan capital Chisinau to call for the resignation of the president’s government Maia Sandu and early elections. According to reports from the local press, some of the demonstrators attempted to break into the seat of government, but were blocked by the authorities and so headed towards the city hall. Some demonstrators have been arrested. We are calling for early elections. The government has to pay people’s bills which have increased several times due to the fault of the authorities,” they explain. The protest was organized by Movement for the peoplewhich encompasses several organizations including the pro-Russian party Sor. An MP of the latter, Vadim Fotescu, he declared: “We also ask that neutrality be observed, as it is written in the constitution, so that our country is not dragged into war operations.” But according to the Action and Solidarity Party these demonstrations are just an attempt to destabilize the country, the goal of Vladimir Putin.

Another protest is held in the center of Chișinău by supporters of fugitive deputy Ilan Shor. The police blocked the main avenue of the capital. pic.twitter.com/x6IQR1B6hj — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 28, 2023

Because Moldova is in Moscow’s sights

Moldova has been in the crosshairs of for some time Mosca. L’intelligence recently warned Moldovan officials that the Russia he would be planning to destabilize Moldova. And, only in recent days, the secret services of the latter would have surprised two foreign citizens «performing operations of espionage». According to what is learned, the two accused would have collected sensitive information for a foreign group of “political technology and social engineering” with the ultimate goal of organizing actions aimed at undermining stability in Moldova and overthrowing the government. But the the casualty of war of Moscow in Moldova is Transnistria, a band of territory along the border with theUkraine which has a long history of geopolitical conflict behind it and whose self-proclaimed independence has never been recognized by Russia. Finally, last May the Ukrainian media warned that Moscow had a plan to invade Moldova and take over Transnistria.

