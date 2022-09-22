There are great shows and appetizing festivals, cultural visits and fitness appointments during the weekend in Ravenna and its province. There are many cultural events including European Heritage Days, Mens-A and Post Talk, then Morgan arrives in concert and sports and prevention at the Teodorico park. Let’s find out all the appointments that await us.

From festival to festival

There are many tasty events of the Ravenna weekend. Throughout the weekend there are concerts, shows and delicacies at the Grape Festival of San Pietro in Vincoli. In Oriolo dei Fichi on Saturday and Sunday the greedy appointment with the Trat-Tour returns to discover the cellars and local wines. From Friday to Sunday the summer ends with beer, music and gastronomic goodness at the Romea Beach in Marina Romea which hosts the Oktober Fest on the beach. Saturday greedy party at the Mita park in Faenza with the Fried Pizza Festival, while on Sunday at the Porta Nova Center in Russi the People’s Lunch is held. On Saturday the sixth Salesian festival of the church of San Simone and Giuda in Ravenna starts between food stands, concerts and shows and, again on Saturday, there are cappelletti, piadina, songs and solidarity with the “Festa Insieme” in memory of Cristiana in Piazza Savonarola in Lugo.

Teodorico in Fitness and Farini social week: partying in parks and neighborhoods

The weekend offers several appointments in green areas and neighborhoods. Farini social week starts in Ravenna, bringing shows, art, workshops and much more to the Farini district. “Parco Lento” is held on Friday, a party in the pine forest to discover the new play areas of Pinarella. On Saturday the Wellness Week ends with two hours of Nordic Walking in the magical atmosphere of the Salina di Cervia. Sport, wellness and prevention are the protagonists of “Teodorico in Fitness” which is held on Sunday at the Teodorico park in Ravenna. Treasure hunt and picnic in the pine forest are the ingredients of the appointment scheduled for Sunday in Milano Marittima. On Saturday and Sunday, however, there is music, entertainment and performances with the Sports Festival at the Liberation sports center in Cervia. Then there is an event for those who are planning their wedding with the Wedding Day scheduled for Sunday at the Fantini Club in Cervia.

Morgan and other artists in concert

Great satisfaction also for live music lovers. On Saturday the eclectic Morgan performs in the Parco del Convento dell’Osservanza in Brisighella, while the duo D’Antonio and Noferini offer a tribute to Niccolò Paganini in the church of Piangipane. On Sunday the “Col Canto” festival continues with the Ludus Vocalis polyphonic choir at the Carmine church in Lugo.

What to do on the weekend in Forlì

What a show: dance, puppets and Marescotti

The Ravenna weekend also offers many shows including readings, shows and dance. Friday Ivano Marescotti reads the writings of Pasolini and Turoldo at the Ridotto of the Goldoni Theater in Bagnacavallo. From Friday to Sunday there are many guests in Cervia to fill up on hip hop lessons and shows with “Dance for the City”. Saturday is scheduled for an afternoon with puppets in memory of the master Stefano Zaccagnini at the Museum of Peasant Life in San Pancrazio.

Post Talk and other meetings

There are still many meetings scheduled to reflect and deepen. On Friday there is the inaugural evening of the volunteer program with the film “Only beautiful things” at the Europa cinema in Faenza. On Friday and Saturday there are Concita De Gregorio, Luca Bizzarri and many other guests at the “Post Talk” which returns to the spaces of Favetia Sales in Faenza. On Saturday, philosophers and teachers discuss the future by addressing various themes in the Mens-A appointment at the Classense library in Ravenna. Also on Saturday, the runner Simone Cellini presents the book “The balance of the race” at the Fantini Club in Cervia.

Visiting with the European Heritage Days

There is no shortage of visits to discover our territory. On Friday the Walks with Taste take us to the discovery of the San Biagio village of Ravenna, on Saturday the last appointment for the guided visits to Palazzo San Giacomo and the Castrum di Russi and on Sunday the visits of Incontro a Dante continue in the center of Ravenna. On Saturday and Sunday there are concerts, guided tours and many other surprises with the European Heritage Days involving various museums and monuments from all over the provincial territory.

I show you the exhibits

Friends of the exhibitions, we come to you. In Ravenna there are: at the Classense Library there are The Paradise of the Italians, On the trail of the Scouts and the work of Giulia Dall’Olio to listen to beauty, “The body of the flower” in the works of Sara Meliti and Gio Manzoni at the Pallavicini Gallery 22 , the tribute to the 150 years of the Alpini in the windows of the former Bubani shop and the works of Santino ‘Mario’ Guli at the NatuRa Museum in Sant’Alberto. At the Mic di Faenza the solo show dedicated to Nino Caruso continues and the large covers by Guido Crepax arrive at the Molinella Art Gallery. At the Officine del Sale in Cervia there is “Luci dall’Egeo” by Evgenia Kaika, while at the Salt Museum there is space for historical images of Italian salt pans and at the Rubicone Room the homage to the salt miners by Luigi Carobene. In Lugo, the Trisi library hosts “We love the Pavaglione” and the “Migrants” exhibition. At Palazzo San Giacomo di Russi there is the collective exhibition “Alla Natura”. In Bagnacavallo there are Delladio’s drawings on display at Bottega Matteotti, while in the former Convent of San Francesco there is “Full of the eye” by Enrico Minguzzi and then between the Capuchin Civic Museum and the Suffragio church you can admire the “Illuminations” by Baldazzi and the works of the Engraving Biennial. At the San Rocco di Fusignano museum the anthological exhibition by Ettore Panighi. There is also “Spine Mixtape 2” at the Ugonia museum in Brisighella. The Olivetti typewriters are at Casa Monti di Alfonsine.

And then cinema!

If all this is not enough for you, you can try a movie at the cinema.