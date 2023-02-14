One of the many ex-tronistas of Men and Women has revealed that she suffers from a serious pathology. Let’s find out how she is today and how she faced the dark period.

Teresa Cilia was born on February 27, 1987 a Ragusa and is known for having been a tronista a Men and womenProgram of Canale5 led by Queen Marythat is to say Maria De Filippi. The young woman had also taken part in Boys and girlsa spin off of Men and Women where Teresa had courted Thomas Scala. Afterwards, she sat on the throne herself.

TV appearances

Fans of Men and Women know that Cilia came out of the broadcast along with Salvatore DiCarlo. The two, in 2015participated in another program, namely Temptation Islandalways on Canale5.

Apparently, the couple continued to be together before, during and after the show. The latest news on Teresa, before the year of silence, concerns participation in You’ve Got Mail, always conducted by De Filippi. However, in this case, Cilia was part of the editorial staff.

In the 2022after about a year of silence, the former tronista, on his social profile of Instagram, she recounted a dark period in her life, thus returning to being active on social media and having contact with her fans. Teresa bravely recounted her longest and scariest battle she had to face in her entire life.

A heartbreaking discovery

A 24 years, the cilia discovered that it had a tumor and, even if today the situation is stable and healthy, the fear she felt then is still alive inside her. About 10 years ago, and therefore before her participation in Men and Women, Teresa discovered she had a uterine cancer.

The news shocked her a lot, dragging her into the oblivion of terror and pain; a moment of her interminable life of her. Precisely in that case, the young Teresa chose to rely on prayer and to wedding ringhoping that everything will be resolved in the best way and as quickly as possible.

Today he can smile again, but inside it still has that pain and fear that accompanied it during the blackest period of all. Furthermore, having set aside the health problem, which was resolved, Teresa had to suffer another pain.

Divorce

After 6 years of marriageLast September, Teresa Cilia and Salvatore Di Carlo made theirs official divorce. Among the causes of their breakup, there would be some alleged ones betrayals by Salvatore towards Teresa.

In recent times, in fact, Salvatore has been caught in the company of first a brunette and then a blonde. Teresa Cilia, upon hearing this news, reacted in a completely serene and detached way.