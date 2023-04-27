Home » Terme, after the restyling of the spaces, inaugurates the beauty area, fitness room and rehabilitation center
Health

Terme, after the restyling of the spaces, inaugurates the beauty area, fitness room and rehabilitation center

by admin
Terme, after the restyling of the spaces, inaugurates the beauty area, fitness room and rehabilitation center

After a careful restyling of the spaces, the beauty area, fitness room and rehabilitation center reopen for guests of the Thermae Santa Agnese hotel and for the inhabitants of the Savio valley with the inauguration on Thursday 27 April and open day with rehearsals of the new treatments in the Beauty and Aesthetics area.

An elegant and fully equipped fitness room is available to customers with modern cardio and weight equipment, also accessible to external customers with activities organized by qualified professionals to help restore and improve mobility and body physicality. Global motor reactivation dedicated to all those who carry out sedentary activities and senior citizens.

The rehabilitation and hydrokinesitherapy center of the Terme Santa Agnese has an agreement with the National Health Service, equipped with a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool with alkaline and sulfur bicarbonate water and modern electromedical equipment. It offers personalized rehabilitation programs which, through manual therapy and therapeutic exercise, restore the patient’s physiological function and consolidate the results obtained for a body in health and harmony.

See also  Logitech G launches Spring Festival Super Kill Offer! Buy designated items and get 40th anniversary commemorative model car-Computer DIY

You may also like

Well deserved time out – medicine and health,...

The Chamber rejects the Def, race against time...

the obligation to wear a mask remains in...

Fiorentina, Commisso: “We can’t buy top players, we’ll...

Color Analysis: what it is, how it was...

Biological age can be turned back in a...

Pandemic, gold medal of merit for Mercies (27/04/2023)

Fermented foods are good for the brain

Tips for flowering in the garden

Amici Serale previews, who is eliminated in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy