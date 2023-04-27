Terme, after the restyling of the spaces, inaugurates the beauty area, fitness room and rehabilitation center

After a careful restyling of the spaces, the beauty area, fitness room and rehabilitation center reopen for guests of the Thermae Santa Agnese hotel and for the inhabitants of the Savio valley with the inauguration on Thursday 27 April and open day with rehearsals of the new treatments in the Beauty and Aesthetics area.

An elegant and fully equipped fitness room is available to customers with modern cardio and weight equipment, also accessible to external customers with activities organized by qualified professionals to help restore and improve mobility and body physicality. Global motor reactivation dedicated to all those who carry out sedentary activities and senior citizens.

The rehabilitation and hydrokinesitherapy center of the Terme Santa Agnese has an agreement with the National Health Service, equipped with a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool with alkaline and sulfur bicarbonate water and modern electromedical equipment. It offers personalized rehabilitation programs which, through manual therapy and therapeutic exercise, restore the patient’s physiological function and consolidate the results obtained for a body in health and harmony.