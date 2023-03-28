New twist in Terra Bitter. One of the protagonists has suffered an incurable wound: very painful mourning for the actor.

Among the most popular soap operas in the Italian peninsula we certainly find Bitter land. The protagonist of the Turkish fiction is still recovering from an incurable wound. A very painful mourning struck the actor. There are many viewers who still follow the soap opera Terra Amara today. The actors have now entered the heart of the Italian public.

Among these we also find Fekeli, a man characterized by a painful past but who has not managed to get wicked by life. Even though he couldn’t marry Hunkar, the woman he loved, he spent twenty years in prison as an innocent and saw his wife and children die in an accident, he remained a good man.

Despite this Fekeli is still kind and generous to everyone. In an interview given to the magazine Dreamers the actor who plays him, Kerem Alisik, told about his life and his role in the soap opera. The actor bears many similarities to his character including the feeling of pain. In his life, the actor lost his father prematurely. A constant pain for Alisik who still carries it inside for some time. But Kerem Alisik also managed to tell the details of Fekeli.

Terra Amara, the actor Kerem Alisik tells Fekeli: “A very multifaceted man”

While waiting for the new episodes of Terra Amara, the actor Kerem Alisik was able to tell his character and all his facets. The interpreter therefore wanted to describe a man with a patient, resigned, tolerant personality, sometimes emotional and melancholy. So let’s find out all the details told by Alisik during his last interview.

Always Fekeli but sometimes it could explode like a sudden slap, while sometimes it’s as cold as a sudden punch. What is certain is that the character played by Kerem Alisik would never hurt anyone. Precisely these characteristics make him one of the most loved characters in the Turkish television series, still very popular today with the Canale 5 audience.

In a very short time, the soap opera managed to become a real workhorse of the Mediaset network. Among the most popular characters we find above all Fekeli, in addition to the protagonists Zuleyha and Yilmaz. Alisik concluded the interview stating: “The love that the audience feels for this character is conveyed by the love that I myself felt for him“. For all enthusiasts, the appointment as always is from Monday to Friday at 14:10.