Terra Amara advances on Sunday 2 July 2023

Since Saturday afternoons on Canale 5 Bitter land no longer airs, the Mediaset soap returns on Sunday, in this case the July 2, 2023 with the following advances.

(READ ALSO: Advances from previous episode)

Advances Terra Amara 2 July 2023

The July 2, 2023 episode of Terra Amara will follow Receipt which he finally convinces himself to reveal to Gaffer That it was Hatip who killed Cengaver. Once he hears the news, Gaffur thinks about how to take revengeand decides to write one threatening letter to blackmail the killer of Demir’s great friend.

Hatip receives the letter and, prey to the most atrocious fears, choose to be blackmailed showing up at the agreed place to deliver the money. When he is in front of Gaffur’s car, inside there is also Sermin. Completely taken by surprise, Hatip tries to prevent her from making a scene in public, and drags her away with him.

In the meantime Hunkar goes to see her husband’s ex-lover, Sevda, who has now managed to deprive her of the affection of her son Demir as well. The two women confront each other in a heated but apparently definitive way.

When Hunkar then returns to the villa, he learns that Zuleyha woke up from coma followingincident with mujgan. She rushes to the hospital, and according to the previews of Terra Amara of 2 July 2023 she even asks her forgiveness for everything. Hunkar promises his daughter-in-law to be next to herand that from now on he will leave only for her instead of for the son.

(READ ALSO: Advances for next episode)

Streaming Terra Amara Mediaset Infinity

The episodes of Terra Amara like the one on Sunday are available at program sheet on the Mediaset Infinity streaming platform. You can find them by accessing it with your personal data and looking for the card dedicated to the Turkish soap from the search bar, made available on the official site or on all the apps on your favorite devices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

