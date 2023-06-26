Terra Amara advances on Tuesday 27 June 2023

With the bet of Bitter land Of Tuesday 27 June 2023 ends the second season of the Mediaset soap shot in Türkiye, but what are the advances of this ending?

In the previous episodes, full of suspense, we have seen Demir’s anger towards Zuleyha grow, due to his combination with Yilmaz. Even ended up in prison, Zuleyha risked – as well as losing her children – her life at the hands of Behice. Now, however, the protagonist is about to suffer new harassments. From who? Let’s see it together.

Advances Terra Amara June 27, 2023

The June 27, 2023 episode of Terra Amara will see Zuleyha first confide in Hunker. Returned at her husband’s villaand despite these is forcing her to live as one of her maidsZuleyha keeps thinking about her experience in the hospital.

Knowing full well that she didn’t have a hallucination as the doctors led her to believe, the girl confesses to her mother-in-law that she was attacked from Behicewhich nearly killed her.

At the same time, Behice himself is planning a new trap against Zuleyha. After writing a fake letter signed in the name of Demir’s wife, gives it to her niece and Mujgan falls into the trap. The letter says that Adnan would be son of Yilmaz and not of Demir.

Animated by a renewed resentmenttherefore, the advances to Terra Amara of 27 June 2023 reveal that Yilmaz’s partner he will plan Zuleyha’s death.

The bet of Bitter land aired this Tuesday you can see – like all the others – live streaming or on demand on Mediaset Infinity. The live Web is naturally broadcast at the same time as the television one. The on demand version will instead be on the platform after it, at the program card.

To see both, you need to be a member Mediaset Infinity.

