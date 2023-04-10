A small stop for Terra Amara and Un Altro Domani on Easter Monday.

The usual appointments with Terra Amara and Un Altro Domani are skipped on Easter Monday: Tomorrow, Monday 10 April 2023the protagonists of these two successful soaps won’t keep us company in the afternoon on Canale 5. Here when they come back, where did we stay e what’s going to happen…

Amara Earth and Another Tomorrow do not air on April 10, 2023

Tomorrow, Monday 10 April 2023on the occasion of Easter Monday, Terra Amara and Un Altro Domani will not be broadcast. They jump the usual appointments with the Turkish soap opera and the Spanish one. In their place, two films: a drama, Adelaine, and a romantic comedy, Rosamunde Pilcher: Meeting with the past. However, regular broadcasting of Terra Amara and Another Tomorrow will resume regularly as early as the day after tomorrow, Tuesday 11 April 2023.

Amara Land: Where are we and what will happen next?

In the episode of Sunday 9 April, Cetin, madly in love with Gulten, continues to woo her, hoping she understands that he has serious intentions. Gulten, however, continues to reject it. Meanwhile, Fadik has a bad domestic accident: while he is lighting the fire in the external oven, burns his arm. Later, Cukurova is shocked by the publication in the newspaper of a photo of Hunkar together with Fekeli. Furthermore, the article mentions a love affair between the two. Instead, in the episode that will be aired on Tuesday 11 April, we will see that, after the publication of the news of the affair between Hunkar and Fekeli, Irondisappointed and furious, will take a drastic decision: he will drive his mother out of the estateand will tell her to go and stay with her lover. Hunkershock, she will begin to wonder who could have done her such an injusticeand in the end he will think that there is a hand of Sermin. Meanwhile, all Cukurova will do nothing but talk about this relationship clandestine, e the rumor will reach Fekeli’s ears…

Another Tomorrow: Where are we and what’s next?

In the episode of Friday 7 April, the investigation into Alicia’s death continuese Linda finds the book “of discord”. The young woman then he wants to hand it over to the inspector as proof, but be it Ines That Angel are trying to dissuade her. Meanwhile, Carmen wants to speed up operations to let Victor escape. VenturaInstead, he discovers that his wife has his checkbook, and he is increasingly sure that Acevedo is helping her son. Instead, in the episode that will be aired on Tuesday 11 Aprilwe will see that Carmen will face Franciscoand finally will find the courage to ask him for a loan. The young one he will deliver the money to Kiroswho in turn, he will deliver them to the trafficker Ernesto. Everything will be ready for Victor’s escapewithout meeting the Colonial Guard or Ventura’s henchmen: maps, itineraries and false documents…