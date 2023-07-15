Terra Amara, good news for fans of the Turkish soap: the decision of Mediaset

Just a few hours ago, Mediaset has announced a change of programming which appears to be a fantastic gift for those who follow the love affairs of Zuleya Altun and Yilmaz Akkaya every day.

Apparently, Mediaset has chosen to promote the stories set in Cukurova and to give the TV series a beautiful prime time.

Spoiler Terra Amara – movietele.it

The new Mediaset programming changes the cards on the table, here’s what will happen from September

Indeed, according to the new Mediaset programming, the soap opera will air in prime time every Sunday, starting in September. In September Mediaset kicks off a real revolution with exclusive news for its viewers.

The one launched by Pier Silvio Berlusconi this year is truly a revolution, starting from the completely unexpected farewell of Barbara D’Urso who greeted her audience for the last time last week. The contract that bound her to Mediaset came to an end ahead of time.

She should have decided what to do in December, instead following agreements with Mediaset, it was decided that she will no longer be hosting Afternoon 5 from September onwards. The decision came because the presenter asked for the conducting a prime time programme. However, Mediaset at the moment cannot afford to bear such a huge expense. Berlusconi consequently decided to give her the green light and allow her to go on vacation earlier.

The first evening instead was entrusted to Bitter land which in recent weeks has won the share competition, hands down. To be super satisfied are the fans of the soap who can’t wait to follow the events of Zuleyha Altun and Yilmaz Akkaya in the evening and relax together with them.

Bitter land will keep the public company every Sunday starting in September

The change of programming will have the first evening of every Sunday all by itself from September until October. From October onwards, Yilmaz and Zuleyha will have to give way to Free fallwhich will arrive in prime time in the first weeks of the month.

Certainly fans of the soap want to discover the previews of the next episodes. What is certain is that unfortunately viewers will witness various mourning. Yilmaz Akkaya and Hunkar Yaman will lose their lives. Fikret, will discover to feel a strong attraction for Mujgan, Cukurova will see the arrival of Umit.

She will be the new director of the hospital. vWe’ll see what will change with his arrivalwhether it will be an advantage or a disadvantage, whether it will change the balance and how it will change them, whether positively or negatively.

Bitter land

Episode previews

In the episode of Sunday 9 July 2023, Fekeli tries to convince Yilmaz that Mujgan could not have tried to kill Zuleyha opening new paths and leaving hypotheses.

Meanwhile Cetin tells Fekeli and Yilmaz that Hunkar didn’t allow Demir to enter the mansion, only to protect Zuleyha. Demir tells Sevda that Hunkar didn’t want him to enter the villa, even threatening him with a rifle.

Zuleyha forgives Hunkar for the harm he has done to her, Cetin tells Fekeli that he had noticed a strange car, with an Istanbul license plate and the driver of which was an unrecognized person. Cetin discovers where the man lives and joins him with Fekeli to later discover that he is his nephew Fikret.

During Sabahattin’s wedding celebration, Demir and Sevda arrive. Sermin then reports it to Hunkar who goes to the ceremony revealing in front of everyone that his father’s lover was Sevda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

