Terranuova, dies at the age of 33 in the tragic crash against the guardrail

Terranuova, dies at the age of 33 in the tragic crash against the guardrail

Terranuova (Arezzo), March 3, 2023 – Tragedy on ring road of Terranuova: a 33-year-old man lost control of the car, for reasons yet to be defined, and died in the terrible impact with the guardrail and then against a low wall. Desperate attempts were made to revive him on the street once he was extracted from his now destroyed Audi. On site on 118, the firefighters, the carabinieri of Loro Ciuffenna and also those of the mobile radio unit of the San Giovanni Valdarno company. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for the man, despite rescue efforts.

