Terrible exchange in the hospital: the worst thing happens. Hit 4 people

A terrible medical error has affected four patients: the incredible story has shocked the web.

Hospitals and medical staff should have our full trust and very often they do. We go to the doctors – or we go to the hospital – when we have a problem, more or less serious, when we have a concern for our health or when we need treatment and for this reason we entrust our body, often our life, into their hands . On the other hand we should find professionalism and maximum commitment, but unfortunately this is not always the case.

The medical errors exist and cases of this type – even rather serious or worse lethal – have always existed throughout history. This story is therefore, unfortunately, the umpteenth and comes from a hospital where a terrible exchange took place that cost four innocent patients a lot. Here’s what happened.

Blatant medical error cost four patients in this hospital dearly: here’s what happened

These four poor patients had to undergo a very trivial operation that should have been completed in a few minutes and leave them free to go home on their own feet and without too many consequences. These were four elderly patients who should have had their cataracts removed: an absolutely routine operationwhich shouldn’t have caused all the pain and damage it actually did.

The story comes from Spoleto, from the San Matteo degli Infermi hospital and a nurse and a nurse ended up in handcuffs for the absurd mistake. It all lies in the vials of saline solution which are injected into the eye with cataract in order to be able to eliminate it through the technique of phacoemulsifiers. When the right bottle, the one with the saline solution, should have been taken from the pharmaceutical cabinet, something absurd happened.

The nurse mistakenly picked up a bottle of sodium bicarbonate, very different from the saline she was supposed to take. Here at the end of this apparently trivial operation, the four elders have lost eye sight irreversibly. The poor patients have seen everything collapse on them, entering the hospital for a very simple procedure, they leave without being able to lead the life of before.

It was certainly a human error, but the two accused still had to compensate the elderly for material and moral damage and saw their working day reduced from their salary, as well as received a suspension from work.

