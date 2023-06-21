Territorial assistance and prevention among the key points of the health of the future

The reorganization of territorial assistance and the strengthening of resources for prevention and health promotion. These are among the public health priorities of the future.

The state of health of the population depends not only on the effectiveness of treatments, but also on the behavior of citizens and on the ability of health systems to early intercept cases that can degenerate into serious clinical pictures and/or permanent disabilities. The data highlight how the best performances are achieved where adherence to prevention programs is more widespread in the population, as evidenced by the significant reduction in early mortality (deaths in the 30-69 age group, from malignant tumors, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases) and the decrease in mortality from preventable cancers (breast and colorectal in primis).

Unfortunately, however, the data on prevention activities are not encouraging. Vaccination coverage is still far from the targets set by the PNPV. Influenza coverage in the general population stands at 20.5% of the population, a decrease of 13.5% compared to previous data. Influenza coverage in over 65s is decreasing sharply, which does not even reach the values ​​considered minimum. The percentage of the female population that carries out screening for breast and cervical cancer by adhering to the programs offered by the local health authorities is still low, respectively 49% and 47% of the target population.

The same fate for colorectal cancer screening coverage, far from expected: 44% of the target population.

In terms of individual behaviors, in particular those at risk to health, it is found that there are still many smokers (nearly 10 million), consumers at risk of alcohol (20.0% among men, 8.7% among women and 15.4% among young people aged 11-17). Almost 6 million obese adults, with a growing trend, 46.2% in excess weight. Finally, only a third of the population practices physical activity.

These evidences, which emerge from the XX Report Osservasalute 2022, edited by the National Observatory on Health in the Italian Regions which operates within the framework of Vihtali, a spin off of the Catholic University, in Rome, suggest the need for a reorganization of territorial assistance, improving the effectiveness of prevention programs and enhancing the ability to take care of chronic patients. The interventions to be carried out, also thanks to funding from the PNRR, must be aimed at modernizing the system, focusing on digitization and remote medicine. It will also be important to intensify and fully disseminate campaigns to raise awareness among the population, to improve their lifestyles. But all of this will need careful planning and investments that allow an adequate use of economic and personnel resources.

