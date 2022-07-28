Home Health Territorial medicine grows, the Mental Health Center is strengthened and the clinic for chronic diseases is born
Health

Territorial medicine grows, the Mental Health Center is strengthened and the clinic for chronic diseases is born

by admin
Territorial medicine grows, the Mental Health Center is strengthened and the clinic for chronic diseases is born

The Casa della Salute ‘della Rigossa’ and the headquarters of the Group Medicine in via Pascoli, in Gambettola, are in these days at the center of some important organizational innovations aimed at qualifying the offer of health and social-health services and strengthening the integration between professionals.

In detail, on Friday 29 July the nursing performance clinic will move from the Casa della Salute to the headquarters of Group Medicine. This is a new and more functional position aimed at promoting greater integration between the company nursing team and general practitioners. The service that provides nursing services at the request of general practitioners to citizens of the Municipalities of Gambettola, Gatteo, Longiano and Roncofreddo will be operational at the same times in the new headquarters in via Pascoli from Monday 1 August.

In the same headquarters of the Group Medicine, the activation of the new Clinic for the integrated territorial management of chronic pathology among general practitioners, nurses and specialist doctors is also planned in the coming months for the Casa della Salute in Gambettola. It will be aimed at the “active care” of patients with chronic diseases.

Also on Friday 29 July, the Mental Health Center currently housed in the headquarters of the Group Medicine in via Pascoli will also change location. From 1 August the service will perform its activity within the Casa della Salute and will be strengthened by providing for the presence of the Social Worker in the new premises, up to now accessible to citizens only in Savignano.

