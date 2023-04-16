Tesla: a new price cut

Tesla announces new price cuts in Europe. The US company specifies that these latest reductions were possible thanks to an increase and improvement in production capacity. The cuts affect Germany and France, where the price reductions affect all versions of the Model 3, Model S and Model X, in addition to the Model Y Performance (the most performing version of the SUV). “Our mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Ours masterplan has defined a clear path to achieve this mission: the transformation of high-cost small-series products into more affordable mass-market vehicles,” Tesla said in a statement.

list cut in Italy — In Italy, the price reductions affect the "higher" versions of Model 3 and Model Y. The price list of the entry-level versions, however, which had already received a recent price reduction, does not change. Specifically, the basic Tesla Model 3 costs 41,490 euros, the Model 3 Long Range goes from 52,990 to 48,990, and the Model 3 Performance, goes from 59,990 to 53,990 euros. The price of the SUV Model Y also drops, going from 63,990 to 59,990 euros. The incentives foreseen must be deducted from the price of the basic Model 3, which are 5,000 euros in the event of scrapping and 3,000 euros without a car to be scrapped: according to the law, to access the Ecobonus, the maximum price of the car must be 42,700 euros. A nice cut also to the price list of the Tesla Model S and Model X: the Model S now bases 105,990 euros (minus 9,010 euros), the Model S Plaid 130,990 euros (minus 9,010 euros), the basic Tesla Model X 114,990 euros (minus 10,010 euros ) and the Model X Plaid 134,990 euros (minus 10,010 euros).

In Germany and France — In Germany, Tesla applied a price cut to Model 3 and Model Y of between 4.5% and 9.8%, marking the second price reduction of 2023 after January’s 17% cuts. In France, customers who buy the Model 3 for €44,990 will get a further price reduction thanks to a government subsidy of €5,000.