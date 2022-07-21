Home Health Tesla Cybetruck, on sale in less than a year
Tesla Cybetruck, on sale in less than a year

Tesla Cybetruck, on sale in less than a year

New twist on the highly anticipated debut of the Cybertruck, the edgy 4×4 with which Tesla once again aims to displace the competition: it was Elon Musk himself who made it clear that deliveries will begin in the “mid-next year”. Which, given the current production and delivery times of the new models (where on average you have to wait six months to get a new car) is equivalent to saying that the Cybertruck is on the market.

Tesla: how assistance works

We talked about a “twist” because the arrival of this Tesla was initially given for certain in 2019, with the aim of starting production at the end of 2021. Then in August 2021 Tesla surprisingly announces a delay until 2022 and shortly thereafter Musk himself admits that the car will not arrive before 2023. Meanwhile the disaster: Ford and Rivian launch their own electric pickups, and to aggravate the matter even more is the fact that Ford plans to produce 150,000 F -150 Lightning in 2023.

Cybertruck, the most anticipated Tesla

The Chinese of BYD overtake Tesla: they are the first in the world for electric cars

Now, however, we are trying to catch up and the edgy and very powerful Cybertruck is ready for production, after having solved some technical problems (one revealed it by Musk himself on Twitter, the truck wiper could not clean the whole windshield in one shot) and, above all, industrial: in recent months the company has encountered production problems with the existing Model S, X, 3 and Y: a factory that opened in Shanghai, China, has suffered repeated shutdowns due to Covid and world production has been affected. And, in fact, as Musk concluded, “Tesla does not have a demand problem, but a production problem”.

