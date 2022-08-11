It suddenly went viral, with more than 10 million views, a video shot last January at the Ces in Las Vegas, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world , in which a Tesla Model Y invests a child’s dummy in a test from Luminar, a company that sells LIDAR radars.

The LIDAR technology, which allows remote sensing of objects through a radar pulse, is at the center of the controversy arising from the film.

The white Tesla, on the left, has none. Elon Musk’s company decided to drop it from the 3 and Y models last year. There is a reason: LIDAR technology has a very high cost which consequently increases the price of cars. And so Tesla decided to equip his with a system of cameras that would be able to do the same job of detecting objects and people.

The car on the far right, a Lexus RX equipped with LIDAR radar supplied by Luminar, brakes without hitting the dummy.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who openly invests in Luminar, and who writes: “It is 2022 and Tesla still does not stop in front of the children”. The same user, at the request of those who commented on his tweet, also published the test taken from inside the cockpit.

This is not an official test, and certainly no Tesla representatives were present. But the video impressed Twitter users nonetheless because such an impact shouldn’t happen. In this case, Tesla’s controversial Full Self-Driving is not under accusation, the system that suggests, starting from its name, a complete autonomy of the car. The company’s customers should know by now that this software is in beta and that the driver must keep a watchful eye on the car.

In this case, we were saying, the emergency braking that many vehicles on the market are now equipped with is being blamed.