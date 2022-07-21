Home Health Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoins
Health

Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoins

by admin
Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoins

Tesla announced that it had sold about 75% of the bitcoins it had bought in early 2021 for about $ 1.5 billion. The deal, according to company data, added $ 936 million in cash to the electric car giant’s coffers.

The number one of the company, Elon Musk, motivated the sale of a large part of the crypto purchased in 2021 with concerns related to lockdowns in China, with the consequent slowdown in production at the Shanghai plant, which would have required an accumulation of liquidity to deal with the damage caused to the company from the block. “We were concerned about the company’s overall liquidity due to the lockdowns in China,” Musk said, adding that Tesla is willing to increase its bitcoin holdings in the future.

The night of cryptocurrencies

In February 2021, when Tesla announced the massive purchase of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was worth $ 39,000. Today it is worth 22,000, down 46% compared to that period.

The analysis

From unstoppable growth to staff cuts. What’s happening to the tech giants

by Arcangelo Rociola

It is not clear when these bitcoins were sold and at what price (the company has not provided details on this), but it is evident that they were not sold at present value otherwise it would not be explained how the operation could have brought almost a billion into the coffers. of Tesla by selling three quarters of the cryptocurrencies bought for 1.5 billion.

On June 15, Musk commented on the collapse of the bitcoin market on Twitter as “the winter of cryptocurrencies”. One of his last interventions on the subject, before announcing the divestment.

See also  How to get a perfect body: workouts, massages and a touch-up

Tesla, problems in the last quarterly

Tesla posted a decline in quarterly earnings for the first time in more than a year as it faces global economic turmoil and seeks to recover from a prolonged shutdown of its Shanghai assembly plant.

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin hits 52-week lows. Musk: “It’s crypto night”

by Arcangelo Rociola

The electric car maker reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, but also showed the challenges it still faces, including the burden of supply chain disruptions, global chip shortages and rising costs of materials and logistics.

Tesla posted a profit of $ 2.3 billion in the second quarter, higher than the $ 1.9 billion expected from Wall Street but lower than the quarterly profit of $ 3.3 billion for the first three months of the year.

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy