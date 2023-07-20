Tesla, the title sinks. Musk opens up driving software to competitors

Finance

Of Alberto Annicchiarico

Gross margin fell to its lowest since 2019 and investors are selling. But the CEO believes in his strategy and looks to the assisted driving business

3′ of reading

Tesla’s shares sink on Wall Street (-8%), taking the title away from the 300 dollars and 900 billion dollars of capitalization, after the new quarterly alerts on profitability and despite the progress on the side of earnings per share and turnover. Now the performance in 2023 is just under +150% against +180% two days ago. It wasn’t enough for the market that second-quarter EPS was 91 cents, higher than the 81 cents per share estimated by analysts. Nor that the turnover has made a prodigious leap, 47% to 24.9 billion dollars, also in this case higher than expected (24.5 billion).

Gross margin at lowest since 2019

CEO Elon Musk, commenting on the accounts, said Tesla will have to continue cutting prices if interest rates continue to rise. Months of discounts boosted volumes brilliantly but also depressed the gross margin, which dropped to its lowest level in the last four years between April and June. And that doesn’t please investors. However, the tycoon minimized: the declining profit margins would be temporary effects.

In fact, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in January that Tesla expected to maintain an automotive gross margin above 20%, excluding tax credits. This forecast was revised in April. And last quarter, gross margin excluding loans fell further to 18.1%, its lowest level since 2019.

Assisted driving, Saas for other manufacturers

“Put margins at risk in favor of producing more vehicles makes sense, because we think they will have a significant increase in value in the near future,” Musk said, referring to his belief that Tesla will eventually offer a level of autonomous driving that will increase the value of even the cars already sold. Among other things, the CEO praised the progress towards the possibility of making Tesla’s controversial driver assistance software (Full self driving, FSD) available to other manufacturers. Tesla is in preliminary discussions about licensing its system to a major automaker, but no further details were provided. “If the company can successfully monetize its FSD assisted driving capabilities over the next five years, Tesla’s AI margins could be similar to those of a software-as-a-service company,” said Alec Lucas, research analyst at Global X.

«Tesla’s margins – adds Lucas – further compressed in this quarter. But we think they’re nearing low, given the potential for increased operational efficiencies across Tesla’s business and the upcoming launch of potentially higher-margin products, such as the Cybertruck. Tesla is now on track to reach $100 billion in revenue in 2023, growing nearly 50% year-over-year, something we believe few large-cap companies can match.

In addition to likely having to make further price concessions, Tesla is investing money in new models, including the Cybertruck, which has been presented but behind schedule: the first example has been completed, deliveries are expected to begin within the year, but the pickup will not be available in sufficient volumes until next year. And then there’s Dojo, the supercomputer on which Musk plans to spend at least $1 billion by the end of next year.

Cybertruck aphids

According to Lucas, “Tesla has reported continued progress in testing for its Cybertruck, and the company remains on track to begin production this year. In our view, the upcoming launch of the Cybertruck, coupled with product improvements and recent price cuts in other models, should help Tesla remain competitive in an increasingly competitive EV landscape.”

Complicating the Austin, Texas producer’s challenges is surging inventories. The company said it now has 16 days of global supplies, up from 15 last quarter and just four a year ago. Inventories continue to grow despite significant discounts on Tesla’s flagship models and perks like free charging being offered to consumers. Finally, although Tesla is still on track to produce approximately 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, production will decline this quarter due to a plant tune-up.

Alberto Annicchiarico

vicecaposervizio

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

