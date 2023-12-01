Tesla’s Cybertruck will be on the market shortly before Christmas!

The first Tesla Cybertruck has already been delivered, while Elon Musk presented his company’s high-tech vehicle at a special event.

Photo: Instagram / jonnylieberman

The time has finally come: the pickup truck of the future is on the market after a long-delayed delivery date. Prices reportedly start at $60,990, with the vehicle available in three different trim levels. The price is actually significantly higher than the one announced by the company boss when the model was presented in 2019. However, the cheapest version, which is said to have a range of around 400 km and rear-wheel drive, is not expected to come onto the market until 2025. What other details have been announced so far? You can find out more about it below.

What does Tesla’s Cybertruck look like and what variants will there be?

Photo: Pexels / Stephen Leonardi

As it says on the manufacturer’s website, Tesla is optimistic about equipping the two more expensive models with all-wheel drive by 2025. Furthermore, one should have two electric motors, and the upper class should even have three of them. The price of the first one will most likely be $79,990 and it will have a range of 550 kilometers. The most expensive and therefore most powerful model is said to be able to travel 515 kilometers on just one charge. Its price will start at around $100,000. Here are some more details about Tesla’s Cybertruck:

The body is made of stainless steel, but this could complicate production. The unconventional and futuristic design also increases the cost, with experts claiming that this would deter conventional pickup truck buyers. However, at the presentation on November 30, 2023, Elon Musk announced that this vehicle will be “more practical than a normal pickup and faster than a sports car.” This was also evident in a drag race, where the new model even beat the Porsche 911. The Cybertruck managed to accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. According to Musk, this will actually be a game-changer because aside from its off-road capabilities, the vehicle is a next-generation sports car. The supercar therefore has the same torsional ability as a McLaren P1. Despite its weight and size, the futuristic vehicle runs the standing quarter mile in a record time of less than 11 seconds. Elon Musk himself demonstrated this at the race when he defeated a Porsche 911 while driving Tesla’s Cybertruck with a 911 towed along.

The outlook

Photo: Instagram / jonnylieberman

Delivery of the models was postponed several times after 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This paralyzed production, especially in China, where the company’s largest factory is located. The main market for the futuristic electric pickup is expected to be the United States, but Tesla expects big sales in other countries too. In addition, the manufacturer wants to achieve an increase in sales with the model in the next decade, when the USA, the EU and other countries ban the production of new cars with internal combustion engines. Future cars would simply have to be emission-free.

