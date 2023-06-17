Test drive and reviews new Toyota Yaris 2023-2024 after the major renovation and improvements received

Toyota introduce la Yaris Hybrid Model Year 2024, a new version of the Japanese compact. This model will be available in Italy in the first quarter of 2024 and the car manufacturer has deemed it appropriate to provide advances on the significant technical innovations to come. The range is divided into two power levels and a limited series called Premiere Edition will also be introduced. Here are all the details:

The road test of the new Toyota Yaris 2023-2024

Toyota Yaris 2023-2024, reviews of the new model

The road test of the new Toyota Yaris 2023-2024

Toyota Yaris presents a series of important news for the 2024 model year, including the fifth generation hybrid system developed by the Japanese manufacturer. The new Hybrid 130 engine combines the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine with a new, more powerful electric motor-generator. Thanks to the modifications made to the software and the components of the Power Control Unit, a total power of 130 HP is obtained. Compared to the 115PS version, which remains available, torque increases from 141Nm to 185Nm and acceleration times are reduced, with acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 9.2 seconds, improving by over half a second. The new Toyota Yaris Hybrid 130 is available in Premier Edition and GR Sport trim levels.

The infotainment system of the new Toyota Yaris has been improved, becoming faster and more powerful, while the dashboard is now customizable with four different display options: Smart, Casual, Sporty and Tough. The size of the displays for the digital instrument cluster varies between 7 and 12.3 inches, while for the infotainment system it is possible to choose between 9 or 10.5-inch displays depending on the trim level chosen. A new feature introduced is the digital key, which, when linked to the MyT app, allows up to five users to access the vehicle using their smartphone.

Toyota Yaris 2023-2024, reviews of the new model

Toyota Yaris 2024 edition It features a new data communication system, which allows the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) included in the Toyota Safety Sense package and multimedia functions to be updated over the air, without the need to take the car to a service centre.

Also, the Toyota Yaris ADAS they benefit from major improvements thanks to new hardware components, including a more accurate camera and radar. The Pre-Collision system can now recognize a potential frontal impact and a wider range of objects and vehicles in the car’s path, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. The Intersection Collision Avoidance Support system has a wider range of operation, detecting approaching traffic in two lanes, cyclists crossing the intersection and vehicles crossing the intersection sideways.

Between new features there is also Acceleration Suppression, which intervenes to mitigate sudden accelerations in the event of a risk of collision with a vehicle in front, and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA), designed to help avoid the risk of an accident when driving at low speed. allowing for smooth deceleration when the driver releases the accelerator to slow down.

At launch, the new range of Toyota Yaris it will include a special version called the Premiere Edition, which represents the flagship trim level and will be available in a two-tone Neptune Blue paint job with a contrasting black roof and pillars. The blue color is repeated in the stitching of the seat covers and in the inserts on the door panels and instrumentation. The look is completed by 17-inch alloy wheels with a new design, worked in black. There Premiere Edition it will also be available with the two-tone finish Platinum Pearl White or Silver Metallic. The expected price is around 25,000 euros.