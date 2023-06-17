Test Galleri: the blood test that reveals 50 types of cancer

An English study that began in 2021 with the Galleri test carried out on about 5,000 people revealed the presence of cancer in two out of three cases. Here’s how the test works, still experimental.



It’s called Galleri and it’s a blood test that appears to be able to detect over 50 types of cancer: over 5,400 English and Welsh patients were involved, with an average age of 62, who had gone to the doctor with symptoms of various types attributable to various pathologies. He testsusing a next generation sequencing (NGS) and algorithms machine learning, was able to detect the presence of cancer two times out of threewhile 2.5% of the time it tested negative despite the patient being ill.

The symptoms presented by the participants were varied and some quite general: the most frequent were weight loss (a quarter of cases), intestinal problems (one in five patients) post-menopausal bleeding and rectal bleeding (both about 16% of cases ).

Traditional tools vs Galleri test. 368 of the 5461 patients participating in the study – which began in 2021 and called Simplify – were diagnosed with cancer through standard detection procedures, such as biopsies or ultrasounds. The most frequent diagnoses were colorectal, lung, uterine, oesophagogastric, and ovarian cancers.

The Galleri test identified signs of cancer in 323 patients, 244 of whom then received a definitive diagnosis, proving to be accurate on average in 66.3% of cases and making a mistake in the diagnosis (returning a false negative) in 2.5% of cases . The accuracy of the test increased with patient age and the severity of the cancer, ranging from just 24.2% accuracy for stage 1 cancer to over 95% accuracy for stage 4 cancer. Among the positive cases, the test was also able to identify the place of origin of the tumor 85% of the time.

One more tool. The Galleri should not be taken as a substitute test for classic diagnostic tools and is still a work in progress, underline the same researchers from the University of Oxford. However, it could help to increase cancer diagnoses through non-invasive methods: “Based on the test results, we can decide whether to investigate further,” explains Professor Mark Middleton to the BBC.