Test galleri, the great evolution of cancer screening: blood tests

Cancer is one of the most feared and intense diseases of our time. In Italy, about 400,000 people are diagnosed every year and represent the second cause of death in our country.

Early diagnosis is essential to have a better chance of recovery from cancer and the Galleri test seems to have opened a new way in this regard. But what is it and how does the blood test that allows you to detect the presence of cancer cells work?

The Galleri test: what it is and how it works

The Galleri test is a blood test that uses DNA sequencing technology to detect the presence of tumors in a patient. This test will look for the presence of particular molecular signatures in the patient’s blood, which may indicate the presence of cancer cells.

Molecular signatures are fragments of DNA found inside cancer cells that are released into the blood. The Galleri test looks for these signatures in the patient’s blood and is able to detect them even when the cancer is still in a very early stage and the patient does not have any symptoms.

What tumors can the Galleri test detect?

The Galleri test appears to be able to detect several types of cancers at an early stage, including those of the colorectal, lung, liver, pancreas and ovary. In particular, the results of a clinical study published in the Annals of Oncology scientific journal in 2020 showed that the Galleri test had very promising results in the early diagnosis of pancreatic cancers.

The Galleri test does not replace instrumental or clinical diagnosis

It is important to underline that the Galleri test cannot replace a complete and thorough medical diagnosis. It is used as a screening tool to detect cancer at an early stage and possibly refer the patient to further diagnostic tests, such as CT or MRI. In this way, the doctor can confirm the presence of the tumor and determine the most appropriate treatment.

Is the Galleri test available in Italy?

At the moment, the Galleri test is not yet available in Italy. However, many companies are investing in this technology and it is expected that the Galleri test will soon become available also in Italy. This is because it represents a major breakthrough in the fight against cancer as it offers the possibility of detecting tumors at a very early level. An essential step that can help increase the chances of recovery.