It is the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with a time of 1:31:024, the fastest in the morning session of the third and final day of the official tests that Formula 1 is carrying out on the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. Second time trial, 418 thousandths behind the Monegasque, for George Russell in the Mercedes. Third time for Felipe Drugovich’s Aston Martin, fourth time for Sergio Perez’s Red Bull.

