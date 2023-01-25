Italy and the bleeding of doctors

Our universities train very competent professionals, but we often lose these talents due to unfavorable working conditions and uncompetitive salaries. And indeed one hundred thousand doctors would be ready to abandon the national health system in the next 5 years.

A real hemorrhage that reported by the organizations of doctors which has already led, in the last ten years, to closure of over one hundred facilities due to lack of staff.

According to data provided by the CIMO-FESMED Federation, in fact, between 2010 and 2020, in our country, they permanently closed:

111 hospitals;

113 Emergency Department;

37,000 beds cut.

At the roll call about 29,000 health professionals would be missing (in detail 20,000 doctors: 4,500 in emergency rooms, 10,000 in hospital wards and 6,000 general practitioners).

A situation destined to worsen

“A situation – specifies Silvia Movio, Director of Hunters, brand of Hunters Group (company for research and selection of qualified personnel) – sadly destined to get worse between retirements (it is estimated that around 50,000 doctors will retire by 2027) and escape from hospitals, a phenomenon which, in the two-year period 2019-2021, resulted in around 9,000 voluntary resignations due to the continuous worsening of working conditions. The emergency linked to Covid-19 has only exacerbated an already very precarious situation marked by the closure of operating theatres, understaffed wards or ambulances parked in car parks. We necessarily have to do something because our universities produce highly qualified professionals, perhaps among the best prepared in Europe, who, however, after studying in our country choose to go abroad, never practice their profession or undertake other career paths. Such a pity”.

The future of doctors in the company: Medical Affairs

Not only hospitals and healthcare facilities, the future for doctors is also in the company.

The continuous evolution of the scientific and healthcare scenarios requires a significant change in processes, organization and business roles from the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

One of the central functions in this transformation is that of Medical Affairs, il medical face of the company. It is a professional figure whose scientific and clinical experience facilitates the flow of information between the scientific community and the corporate/industrial context by acting as a link between research and business.

Who they are and what they do Medical Affairs professionals

Medical Affairs professionals, included in the Research and Development Business Units, they deal with a product at every stage of its life cycleof development activities, including those of strategic vision, clinical research, understanding and interpretation of scientific data, up to the generation of scientific publications.

These professional figures commonly have an academic background of medical specialization (degree in medicine or similar) and are in fact the medical-scientific reference of the therapeutic area for the company and the national and international medical-scientific community.

Il Medical Advisor



Il Medical Advisor takes care of the scientific support activities for the registration of new drugs in order to obtain their marketing, the processing of useful contents for scientific support for the preparation of information material, the processing of support materials for the market access, clinical trials management, medical research with the aim of developing and analyzing treatments suitable for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. He is a headquarters figure of the pharmaceutical company. A junior medical advisor, with one or two years of experience, earns around 40,000 euros gross per year. From two years of experience onwards, you could earn between 60,000 and 80,000 euros gross per year.

Medical Science Liaison



Il Medical Science Liaison deals with the continuous updating of products, patient treatment trends, of the clinical activities and studies conducted in the therapeutic area within the area of ​​competence. Develops and maintains the Network with Leading Specialists by carrying out Medical Education activities, organizes and participates in advisory boards collaborating with the company’s medical management by providing scientific support to informants. Has responsibility for one or more company products in a specific territory. Generally, the territory of a MSL is made up of one or more regions and its extension varies according to the number of hospital/university centers or interlocutors it has responsibility for.

The salary for those with one or two years of experience is around 35,000 euros gross per year. From two years onwards he could earn between 60,000 and 70,000 euros gross per year.

The demand for professionals of the Medical Affairs is experiencing considerable growth, especially in the last period, and it is easy to predict that in the next few years the demand will continue to increase. Companies in the sector show an urgent need for figures with medical skills, important investments are already underway in the sector of rare diseases and applied biotechnologies and there will be an increasing need for highly qualified professional figures capable of responding to innovation in the field of gene, pharmaceutical and clinical therapies.

