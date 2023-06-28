Test Mercedes C data sheet opinions and dimensions 300 d Premium Pro

IT’S EXPENSIVE, BUT IT’S FAST AND CONVENIENT

Sleek and sleek, this classic sedan is hole 475 cm, 6 more than the previous generation model. The mechanical basis – with front engine and rear wheel drive and refined suspension with wishbone pattern in front and multilink in the rear – remains the same, albeit profoundly updated. All diesels, including the Mercedes C 300 d and 265 CV of our test, are light hybrids: a small 20 HP current engine inside the nine-speed automatic transmission “helps” the heat engine pick up, whose thrust is considerable and arrives without noticeable delays. Result: the car keeps pace with rivals 3.0 six-cylinder, but being satisfied with less diesel. Furthermore, with the enhanced braking system which the car we tested is equipped with, the brakes do not go into crisis even when driving very decisively, but the stopping distances are not exceptional.

The “clean” shapes of the bodywork are embellished with distinctive details such as the digital headlights (the light is projected with precision and effectiveness by over a million small adjustable mirrors on each side), the grille made up of a myriad of small stars and the double “wing” that crosses the bumper full width front. Once on board, then, the feeling of being in a comfortable luxury sedan is immediate: the seats are comfortable and well finished (the front ones have extensive electric adjustments), the multimedia system is modern and responsive, the constructive care evident almost everywhere. The price is quite high, but it includes – in the model we tested – “noble” accessories such as the four-zone “climate”, the glass sunroof and the excellent Burmester audio system.

Very comfortable for four (those sitting in the center of the sofa find instead a rigid backrest and a massive swelling of the platform between their feet), with the most powerful of the diesel engines, the Mercedes C he also knows how to entertain the driver. In traffic, where it proved to be more agile (but also stiffer) than expected, it is easy to handle and, if necessary, delivers blistering sprints. Outside the city and on the highwayOn the other hand, where the precise steering is appreciated, it shows off the qualities of a true road racer: the automatic gearbox is quite rapid, and the car snaps with grit at the slightest pressure on the accelerator. In addition, at 130 km/h in top gear the engine pushes in silence at only 1600 rpm. Too bad, however, for the absence of some electronic driving aids now the prerogative of even some lower category models, such as the lane keeping system and adaptive cruise control, which are paid separately (and not a little). The C-Class is also a very safe car: at the end of May 2022, Euro NCAP awarded it five stars, with favorable ratings (80% and up) in all four maxi-test areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

